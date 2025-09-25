TikTok Wellness Trends That Are Actually Worth Trying

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, for me, TikTok has been the place to go when looking for advice on anything related to health, wellness, and fitness. From influencers such as Hope Sgro, Whitney Simmons, and Mel Robbins, there are many people I follow to incorporate some of their advice into my daily routines, and you could too!

Some of my favorite videos to watch on TikTok are morning routines or specific gym workouts. The motivation that some of these influencers give me to prioritize the gym as well as my health and wellness has made such a positive impact on my life, so I thought I would share in case you’re as interested in this content as I am!

10K Steps a Day

We’re starting strong with my favorite wellness trend on TikTok — making sure I reach 10K steps every day. This has truly made such a difference in my overall energy levels as well as my mood. Walking is such an easy way to burn calories and get in movement throughout the day. I’ve also noticed that walking has eased my anxiety and helped with symptoms of depression.

Continuing the topic of walking and getting your steps in, many influencers have begun emphasizing the importance of getting sunlight right when you wake up through morning walks. Avery Kroll, an influencer who has recently begun focusing her content on health and wellness, started this trend over the summer. Kroll has discussed the benefits she’s noticed in her daily mood after she implemented what she calls “circadian rhythm walks” into her morning routine.

Weightlifting and Cardio

While weightlifting isn’t a new trend, it’s been regaining popularity on TikTok. Women becoming more involved with lifting weights is so empowering! I think that building muscle and having the discipline to work hard enough to see and feel improvements in your body is inspiring and so beneficial to not just your physical health, but also your mental health.

Some of the women who have taken over the gym community online include Hope Sgro, Ayria Rutledge, Katelyn Martinez, and Hailey Fernandez. I enjoy watching this group of influencers on social media, as they each have gone viral for different fitness trends.

Sgro gained followers on TikTok following her bodybuilding competition videos, while Fernandez is known to have started the StairMaster trend, which is my personal favorite. Martinez and Rutledge both share gym workouts on different social media platforms as well, which are easy to follow and implement into your workout routine.

Nutrition Trends

TikTok isn’t just workout inspiration; it’s also full of different trends surrounding nutrition, such as healthy meal prep, protein intake, low-carbohydrate meals, etc. Increasing protein intake has been trending for a while now and has been backed up by many fitness influencers. So much so that high-protein and low-carbohydrate meal recipes have taken over my ‘For You Page.’

However, my latest obsession has been juicing — juice cleansing in particular. Making healthy juices at home is super easy and much more affordable than buying juices somewhere else. Other than the fact that juices are simple and tasty for when I’m on the go, they’re also such a delicious way to increase your fruit and vegetable intake.

While all these health and wellness trends may not work for everyone, these have worked very well for me. TikTok has an infinite amount of advice, and you just have to find what works best for you!

