The Art of Romanticizing Your Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You missed your alarm, fell out of bed, and went to class with unbrushed hair, all on an empty stomach. I’m sure many of us lived through the same unoriginal experience this past week.

It’s no secret that we get caught up in our repetitive, hustling routines or that we forget to pick up dry shampoo, which excuses not washing our hair after a late-night study session. Now, would it be crazy to fib and tell everyone we did these things with no shame and on purpose? It’s time to adopt a mindset that replaces survival with romanticizing.

The art of romanticizing isn’t about pretending everything is perfect; believe me, I know it’s not. It’s about celebrating the small, meaningful moments in your life as your main character moment. It’s finding beauty in an imperfect routine because it’s yours. Adopting this mindset means appreciating what already exists around you and letting life spin in a positive cycle.

At its core, romanticizing your life is mindfulness, a form of self-love reminding you that your life is worth celebrating, even when it feels chaotic. Living this way doesn’t require a full reset, so take a breath, and we’ll walk through what it looks like, one moment at a time.

Replaying the experience of rushing to class in a disorganized manner won’t get us far, but let’s recognize ways we can bring more mindfulness into our messes.

When our days revolve around school, it can feel hard to have any personal moments. Picture yourself waking up for your noon class. Instead of throwing your alarm on the floor and snoozing for another thirty minutes, rise out of bed. Start your morning by opening the blinds and pressing play on your favorite song. If you want to pretend that you’re on a FaceTime call, podcasts also work perfectly.

I find that another important way to continue your day is to dress up and show out for yourself. Even if it’s just for that hour-and-a-half lecture, impress that notebook of yours! As the saying goes: look good, feel good.

Now class is over, but your evening isn’t. Go to a cozy café and put on the right playlist, and it’ll do the trick every time. Take your time on your notes and really immerse yourself in this slower moment of the day, because while studying can seem daunting, it feels much lighter when you finally use those pretty highlighters you splurged on last week.

To end your beautiful day, find peace in the walk home because this is your world, and we’re all just living in it. Bring even more mindfulness into your routine by journaling about your favorite moments from the week. It’s a simple way to decompress and reflect on the small things that make your life feel a little more like your own.

Romanticizing your routine is in the moments when we slow down and appreciate all we have now, realizing that happiness isn’t just those concert tickets we purchase for next year or the day summer begins; it’s happening now.

To truly romanticize your life is to embrace the mutual agreement that you’re not creating a fantasy or false reality, but to consciously decide that your life is already beautiful in the not-so-perfect moments, if only you choose to see it in that light. In the end, life won’t always seem like a movie, but it can feel like one when you believe that your life has a beautiful purpose.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!