6 Coffee Shops To Stop at Between Classes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’re anything like me, you know that coffee (or your favorite caffeinated drink) is a central part of college life. As the spring semester starts to pick up, finding the perfect spot to study and grab a sweet treat between classes can be the perfect way to keep yourself going after a long lecture.

Luckily, FSU has many cute cafés around campus where you can get your daily dose of caffeine. Whether you’re just stopping by on the way to class or sitting down to study, these spots will motivate you to get through your classes.

Calvin’s Coffee House Calvin’s is a super cozy coffee shop at the edge of campus, just across the street from the College of Music. The café is in the basement of UKirk Tallahassee but has doors on the opposite side of the building from the church entrance. Calvin’s has tons of space filled with couches and tables that give you the perfect spot to study while you sip on their delicious drinks. They tend to offer free drip coffee at the beginning of semesters and during finals week, giving students the perfect pick-me-up when stress is high. Calvin’s doesn’t just serve exceptional coffee. It also hosts many fundraisers with student organizations, FSU, and the College of Music. Throughout January, it sells a “Levana La-La-Latte,” which helps out the amazing women’s choir that rehearses just across the street. Calvin’s hosts many open mic nights and other fun events throughout the semester, which are fun to watch or participate in. The Frother’s DAughter View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Frother’s Daughter (@thefrothersdaughter) The Frother’s Daughter is a campus favorite because of all the delicious and creative coffee specialties it offers. Every month, they have a new list of specials full of fun-themed drinks that they pair with a spotlight drink raffle. If you search for their trailer around campus, usually parked outside of the Tri Delta sorority house on Park Avenue, you can try out their unique drinks and enter for a chance to win their monthly raffle. While the lines for their coffee are usually extremely long, most people agree it’s worth the wait! If you can’t find the trailer parked on campus or don’t have the time to wait, they also opened a brick-and-mortar location on Thomasville Road, where you can try some of their incredible drinks! Starbucks Unfortunately for the Dunkin’ girlies, there’s no longer a Dunkin’ within walking distance of our campus, but FSU has enough Starbucks locations to meet everyone’s coffee needs. There are four separate locations: inside Strozier Library, Dirac Library, the Student Union, and in 1851. Regardless of where your class is located, there’s usually a Starbucks within a few minutes of your next lecture. While three Starbucks locations operate as normal, the one in 1851 is mobile order only, so keep that in mind if you are ever looking to stop in there! Argo Tea If you’re more of a tea girlie than a coffee lover, Argo Tea might be the spot for you. Argo is located on the edge of Landis Green and has a fantastic menu of teas, coffees, and pastries. They also have a few outdoor tables that are great for enjoying the cool weather while you sip a drink and study between classes. International Coffee Hour View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Center for Global Engagement (CGE) (@fsucge) Every Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the Center for Global Engagement hosts an International Coffee Hour in the Globe. This is a great way to gain new experiences by trying the food and drinks of different cultures and making connections with new people around campus. Each week, a different student organization co-hosts, showcasing refreshments from their culture. This creates a fun environment where you can learn much about different cultures! The Sweet Shop Café & Lounge The Sweet Shop Café & Lounge is a staple of FSU culture. It’s been one of the best places to grab a coffee or a bite to eat since 1921. The shop sits on Pensacola Street across from Gilchrist Hall and offers amazing coffees, smoothies, teas, other drinks, and delicious food. The walls of The Sweet Shop are covered in signatures of students and visitors leaving their mark at FSU, creating a cozy atmosphere great for your between-class breaks.

Off-Campus Options

While it’s great to visit all the on-campus coffee shops, sometimes it’s good to change scenery and explore Tallahassee outside of FSU. My favorite off-campus cafes and study spots are Black Dog Cafe, The Piebrary at Midtown Reader, RedEye Coffee, Vice Society, and Catalina Café. These spots are just a few minutes from campus by car and are great for weekend study sessions.

Hopefully, these coffee spots give you an idea of where you can unwind between classes and get that much-needed caffeine to get through your day!

