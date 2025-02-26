How to Switch to a Non-Toxic Lifestyle as a College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Plastic is quite literally everywhere! From trash, food containers, fabrics, and even tiny particles in our bodies, it seems hard to escape the reality of microplastics wherever you go. But, the truth is, as we’re becoming more aware of the effects of harmful chemicals and plastics on our health, we have more options than ever to switch to a completely non-toxic lifestyle — yes, even in college.

Living a non-toxic life means mindfully avoiding anything that might contain toxins or chemicals that could be hormone disruptors, which increase the risks of cancer. This typically means paying attention to what’s in your food, household products, and personal care items. Even though it may be hard to prioritize your health while studying, it’s an important part of living a long and happy life afterward and fully utilizing that degree! While we may not be able to completely switch over to a non-toxic lifestyle, even small changes could keep you healthy and happy.

changes in food habits

Cutting out processed foods and shopping organic

The biggest change in my diet I’ve made that has me feeling healthier is cutting out processed foods and shopping organic. Ultra-processed foods can lead to cardiovascular problems, Type 2 diabetes, and mental health disorders. Sometimes, organic and whole foods can seem like they’ll break the bank, but Aldi and Trader Joe’s have affordable options, both of which are just a hop, skip, and a jump away from campus. If you can, consider cooking things on your own and sourcing your ingredients from local vendors. Don’t know where to start? Well, we have our very own Seminole Dining Farmer’s Market every second and fourth Wednesday of the month!

But, I’m not perfect and sometimes I do need certain fast food fixes to get me through the day. The important thing is that I’m making an effort little by little, and eventually, those efforts will become habits!

Switching to non-toxic cookware

As someone who lives in an apartment and cooks for herself, figuring out non-toxic cookware has been a learning curve. However, avoiding any plastic storage containers and using glass instead have been some of the easiest switches. Also, I try to wane off of nonstick cookware and use stainless steel or ceramic! Finally, using wooden cutting boards and utensils reduces the amount of plastic you’re eating if using plastic cutting boards (yuck).

changes in Personal Care

doing more research

Many popular skin and body care products contain harmful chemicals you may not be aware of. Do your research before purchasing products to find brands that use natural ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and essential oils. Aluminum-free deodorants, paraben-free lotions, and sulfate-free shampoos are all good swaps!

Purchasing natural clothing

Seeking out clothing with fabrics that are locally made with natural fibers isn’t only healthy for me, but also for the environment. Fast fashion often contains harmful chemicals as well as contributes to carbon emissions and water pollution, and utilizes poor labor practices. Natural clothing items typically last for a longer time because they use higher-quality fabrics and don’t contribute to the fast fashion industry.

Changes in Household Products

no more harmful cleaning supplies

Many cleaning supplies also contain harmful chemicals (shocking). I’ve noticed that sometimes when I do use those harsher cleaners, like Clorox, I end up dizzy or with a headache and the chemical smell won’t leave my room for hours. Some good brands to check out include Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day, which uses essential oils and recyclable packaging, and Branch Basics, which is similarly concerned with how their products impact human health. These can get expensive, so DIY-ing products are another good option. One simple all-purpose cleaner recipe just includes water, vinegar, lemon/orange, or essential oils!

be mindful of other products

Make sure you’re not just switching out those cleaning products. It’s important to remember that your laundry detergent, dryer sheets, paper towels, dish soap, and more can all harm your health, too! If you want to go a step further, it may be worth it to make changes to these items, as well.

Now, this isn’t an exhaustive list of every change you could make, there are many more things you could do to purify your life. In that same vein, if you do want to make a switch over to a non-toxic life, it doesn’t have to happen overnight.

As much as I wish I could do all of these things, the truth is I’m not there yet, but that’s okay. For now, I’m focusing on those small, affordable swaps I can make with my everyday lifestyle products. Consciously reviewing ingredients and researching your own health can make a huge difference when starting. In doing so, you’re not only prioritizing your well-being but contributing to a more sustainable world. Your new healthy life awaits!

