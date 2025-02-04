Why You Should Check Out the Seminole Dining Farmers Market

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

An impromptu snow week in Tallahassee was something I didn’t expect. With the cold weather and snow that we had, I know that with the warmer days ahead of us, I want to spend as much time outside in the sun as possible. With this, an outdoor activity that I’ll be making sure to do in the following weeks is attending FSU’s own farmers market!

The Seminole Dining Farmers Market is an event held on Landis Green every second and fourth Wednesday of the month until April 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items that are available to purchase include herbs, fresh local produce, homemade baked treats and goods, and more!

FSU’s Seminole Dining and the Frenchtown Neighborhood Improvement Association (FNIA) partner together to host the market, and several local businesses, artisans, and farmers attend.

The FNIA is a nonprofit organization that was established in 1998 and has become a force of community development in Tallahassee. It’s become an essential resource for those in the Frenchtown community, as it provides members with healthier living options and employment opportunities. Their mission is “to provide equitable opportunities to the members of the Frenchtown community via economic development, social change, and cultivation.”

In addition to partnering with Seminole Dining, the FNIA also collaborates with several other organizations. These include the City of Tallahassee and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Because of these partnerships, they help provide and give back to the Frenchtown community.

The collaboration of Seminole Dining and the FNIA to create the Seminole Dining Farmers Market allows students to foster connections with local farmers and vendors, as well as gain access to various fresh foods and items.

Not only am I excited about the opportunity to purchase fresh foods this spring, but I’m also looking forward to supporting local businesses in the Tallahassee area. There are several reasons why we need to support these businesses.

When goods are purchased from large corporations and companies, products are often sourced from distant locations that require long-distance shipping. This can emit greenhouse gases. Local businesses, on the other hand, often require less pollution from transportation due to their local purchases.

Many local businesses also prioritize sustainability by sourcing organic, seasonal, and ethically produced foods. This helps reduce carbon emissions that damage the environment.

Supporting local businesses is important to foster communities, as well. They play an important role in shaping the cultures and character within our neighborhoods. Unlike big corporations, they often reflect the unique personality, history, and traditions of the areas they operate in. By supporting them, we help preserve lively and connected communities rather than being solely reliant on large corporate chains.

Attending the Seminole Dining Farmers Market is a great way to spend a warm day outside! You can go with your friends or indulge in what the event has to offer on your own!

Not only will you have the opportunity to purchase some yummy and fresh foods, but you’ll also have the chance to support local businesses in the Tallahassee area, help protect our environment, and give back to the community. Enjoy the market!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!