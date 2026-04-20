5 Items on My Summer 2026 Bucket List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’re finally nearing the end of the year, and I’m so ready for summer. As I’m spending these final weeks in the library, staring at my notes and flashcards, I’m daydreaming about the sunny days out on the beach with a nice cold lemonade and a Pub sub.

Summer always feels like it goes by in the blink of an eye, but I’m determined to make this summer last. I’ve channeled my excitement for the season into a detailed list of everything I want to achieve during the summer: a bucket list. If you’re feeling the same way that I am, here are a few things from my bucket list that I think might help you reclaim your summer.

Go Camping View this post on Instagram I don’t know about you, but I love camping. I used to go every year with my family, but we haven’t gone since I was 15. This summer, I want to change that. Camping’s such an affordable option for traveling. I absolutely love living out of a tent, cooking my meals on a fire, and exploring what nature has to offer. College can be chaotic and stressful at times, so it’s nice to remind yourself that slow and peaceful days do, in fact, exist. Watch the Sunrise View this post on Instagram I know this is something that’s probably on everyone’s list, but it’s there for a reason. I always say I’m going to watch the sunset… and then I snooze my alarms. I want to start owning my days and stay in a routine. What better way to start your morning than by watching the sunset? I’m planning to drive down to the nearest causeway or beach, park my car, and enjoy the sunset. You can even bring a book to read, spend the day at the beach, or invite friends. Try Something New One of my bucket list items for this summer is learning how to garden. I want to build a raised planter box from scratch and plant a variety of flowers. Now, I’m fully expecting it to flop, but who knows? That’s part of the fun. I’ll either end up with the best assortment of flowers or an experience and a new skill. Another new thing I wanted to try this summer is making more food from scratch. You can say I am channeling my inner Nara Smith. I want to learn how to make a sourdough loaf, jam, and even coffee syrups. I already have a ton of pins saved on Pinterest for inspiration. Farmers’ Market at Home View this post on Instagram I don’t know if you’ve seen these videos on Instagram or TikTok, but people are hosting mini farmers’ markets at home, and I’m obsessed. The idea is for each friend to bring something handmade and enough to share. Think sourdough bread, jams, baked goods, drinks, or even crafts. It’s such a cute way to spend time together, and it makes an ordinary hangout feel so much more intentional. I’ll definitely be hosting one this summer! More Water Days I know most people tend to spend their summer days at the beach, and rightfully so. Unfortunately, up until this year, I haven’t been much of a beach person. I guess moving away from Tampa to Tallahassee has made me miss it more. This summer, I want to soak up as much time by the water as I can. Whether it’s the beach, springs, or lakes, I just want to be outside and in the sun. I’ve also been wanting to try paddleboarding or kayaking, so I’m finally going to make that happen.

This is your reminder that you don’t need a perfect summer to make it memorable. You don’t need a packed schedule or expensive plans, but just a few intentional moments that make you feel like you did your summer right.

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