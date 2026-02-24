5 Things in My Beach Bag as a Type-B Overthinker

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A day at the beach is a no-go without your beach tote and your favorite pair of comfortable flip flops. For me, my beach tote bag isn’t complete without at least 10 items I’ll never even touch while I’m there. I like to pretend to be the aesthetic, clean girl, with a bag packed with essentials, until I get to the beach, and I spend most of the time sprawled out on a sandy towel.

In reality, there are only three things I’ll ever really need: sunglasses, sunscreen, and a towel — and maybe my phone. Sometimes that works, as the sun and my music can carry me through a good tanning session, but sometimes I need to act like a doomsday prepper.

So, here’s a slightly more specific breakdown of what’s in my bag to go to the beach, and an explanation of one of my most ridiculously chronic habits: overpacking. There’s a chance you might even get an idea of something to add to your beach prep list.

Sunscreen @skincarewithshelbs my 5 fave sunscreens under $25!!! #affordablesunscreen #spf #affordableskincare #bestsunscreens @Innisfree US @byoma @Versed Skin @Prequelskin @KraveBeauty @Bubble Skincare ♬ original sound – skincarewithshelbs I seriously bring five different sunscreen bottles when I go to the beach: the sprays in SPF 30 and 50, the lotion kind, and of course, some especially for my face and lips! Then, apart from that, I’ve grown to like tanning lotion on those high UV days, and I also bring an extra bottle in case I run out (I won’t). Growing up in a family of seven and losing the only bottle of sunscreen somewhere deep inside a bag full of towels, swim gear, and snacks is already irritating; now just think about it happening while being covered in sand. I won’t use all five, and most of the time I barely use one. I apply sunscreen once when I arrive, and then unless I’m burning up, I’ll forget to reapply. I’m really trying to get better at that because it’s extremely important to stay protected from the sun in the Florida heat! Hairbrush, Hair Ties, Hair Clips I hate having wet hair on my neck. Once I take a dip in that warm, salty water, I’m immediately putting my hair up. Although occasionally, when I decide I want to look somewhat decent, I’ll pack a brush. My wavy hair won’t like it at all, but I’ll try my best to straighten it. Usually, I’ll relent, overstimulated and burdened by the brush getting stuck in the matted frizz, and I’ll string up my sandy hair in a clip. If I don’t have one, I’ll go crazy, so I pack five just in case. My biggest tip here is to just wear braids, so you don’t have to touch your hair at all during the day — just watch out for those scalp burns! Face and Skin Care Like many, I get overstimulated by the heat and sand. To avoid becoming cranky or wanting to leave the beach entirely within one hour of arriving, I make sure my skin feels comfortable. A year ago, I was introduced to Burt’s Bees towelettes, and I’ll never go back. They cleanse your face, hands, and body of any lingering sand, oils, or sweat. These help me feel refreshed even when I’m under the blazing sun for hours. I also always need some kind of lotion in my bag. If I get in the water, the salt dries out my skin, and I need to relieve it somehow. I keep it in the same pouch that contains all my lip products, emergency Band-Aids, and medication. This is my secret to staying sane and might be one of the most crucial items in my beach tote. My “Beach Book” View this post on Instagram My beach book has been at the bottom of my beach bag since I first packed it ages ago. I want to channel the kind of woman who reads on the beach gracefully, but I usually get through a page or two before I’m distracted by something else. These books aren’t necessarily bad. They’re the kind that can entertain me no matter how long I take a break from reading them; perfect for grabbing from a tote and flipping to whatever page was bookmarked with an old receipt. Recently, my beach book was The Outsiders, one of my favorite works of fiction ever. It hasn’t seen the light of day in months, but when I need it, it’ll be there. Swimming Goggles If someone needs a pair of goggles, you can look my way! I’m under the impression that you never know when you might need them, so I always have three pairs on me. They’re especially important for searching for seashells and watching fish; who doesn’t enjoy a little childhood magic in their beach vacation?

All these things can come in handy, sure, but they aren’t the most important necessities ever. My bag is packed with snacks I’ve never thought of touching, card games I’d never bring into the sand, and plastic I collected from the shore that I keep forgetting to throw out. I’m type-B to the point where my goal is simply lounging in the sun, even if my bag speaks otherwise.

