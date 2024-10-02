4 Walkable Off-Campus Locations To Explore in Tally

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Even though I’ve only been on campus for a little over a month, I think I’ve found some pretty cool businesses to walk to until I figure out how the bus system works. Ranging from grocery to retail, these shops are well-known but also well-loved.

Disclaimer for this article: The walking times for each place on this list will vary depending on where you’re starting!

Publix In need of some groceries? Where better to go than Publix? There’s one located on West Gaines Street and it’s about a 15-minute walk from Azalea Hall. I know this sounds like quite the hike, but speaking from experience, the closer you get to College Town, the flatter the sidewalk is, which makes the walk much easier! And I think we’re all in need of a Pub-sub every once in a while. Insomnia Cookies View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casey Florig (@caseyflorig) I feel like we’ve all seen the Insomnia Cookies store while driving to campus at least once. However, I bet you didn’t know it’s only a nine-minute walk from McCollum Hall! I’m sorry if this is bad news for your sweet treat addiction. But also, you’re welcome! Unfortunately, you can’t use your dining dollars here, but you sure can take a late-night walk (with a buddy, of course) for a midnight cookie. Plus, Insomnia Cookies closes at 3 a.m. on most nights, so I can see why they chose their name! Urban Outfitters Looking for some retail therapy? Well, you’re in luck! There just so happens to be an Urban Outfitters in College Town on South Woodward Avenue. And the best part? It’s only an eight-minute walk from Azalea Hall! I would highly recommend checking it out, as you’ll be able to find practically anything you need there: clothing, roller skates, a vintage tape player, you name it! Target You read it right! Believe it or not, there’s actually a Target pretty close to campus! In fact, it’s about an 18-minute walk from Salley Hall and is located on West Tennessee Street. Again, I know this is a pretty far walk, but I would honestly do anything for that dollar section. Plus, there’s a Dollar Tree right across the street if that serves as any motivation to redecorate your room. And if anything, you’ll definitely get your steps in by walking there!

I hope that you’re able to find more of your favorite businesses that are close to campus, as Tallahassee is an amazing city to explore! In general, College Town is a cool place to visit with lots of the different restaurants and shops that are located there. So, why not look around when you’re on your way to one of the locations on this list? There are also so many other places in the city to explore if you know where to look for them!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!