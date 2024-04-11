How Nara Smith’s Videos Can Teach Us To Slow Down & Prioritize Self-Care

This morning, while I was immersed in crafting stories for Her Campus during my National Writers shift, I stumbled upon one of TikTok’s emerging influencers. Instantly captivated by Nara Smith’s content, I felt a strong urge to learn more about her. Without hesitation, I decided to write a piece about her right away.

Nara Smith, who is known for her stream-of-consciousness voiceovers (like above, IYKYK), is a South African-German fashion model and social media personality who has recently become TikTok famous for her morning vlogs, cooking, and “what I eat in a day” videos. As the wife of another prominent figure in the modeling industry, Lucky Blue Smith, Nara’s videos capture what she makes for her family. With two beautiful children and a newborn arrival on April 8, Smith is dedicated to satisfying her family’s cravings and making homemade baked goods, products, meals, and desserts day to day, regardless of how long it takes or how meme-worthy the process may be.

While some might oppose Smith’s lifestyle (she’s often been called a “tradwife” in her comment section), her homemaking role has clearly been entertaining the internet. Whether she’s whipping up homemade Pop-Tarts or preparing a gourmet steak dinner, her commitment to quality ingredients and meticulous preparation is evident. Smith treats every dish with care and preparation. Nara Smith’s emergence on TikTok offers a glimpse into a lifestyle that resonates with many: In a world often dominated by fast-paced living and convenience foods, her dedication to homemade meals and baked goods strikes a chord with those seeking a more intentional approach to nourishment and self-care.

Even though Nara is known for her wholesome homemade meals, she isn’t some kind of “health-obsessed,” restrictive-dieting tradwife. In fact, she enjoys frequently eating out with her family and putting her own spin on more processed dishes like hot wings by preparing them in a homemade manner.

At the heart of Nara’s content lies a celebration of the simple joys of homemaking. Nara’s emphasis on homemade meals serves as a refreshing reminder of the value of slowing down and savoring life’s simple pleasures. Every day, she invites her audience into her kitchen with authenticity and warmth. Showcasing the importance of self-care and nourishment through cooking, Smith invites all to reconsider their relationship with food, demonstrating a larger cultural shift towards mindfulness and intentional living.

Nara’s dedication to homemade meals and baked goods reflects a deliberate and mindful approach to nourishment. In a world where fast food and convenience meals are prevalent, her emphasis on quality ingredients and meticulous preparation encourages viewers to slow down, be present, and appreciate the process of cooking and eating.

By prioritizing fresh, organic ingredients and investing time and care into each dish, she not only nourishes her family’s bodies, but also their souls. Nara’s commitment to homemade meals embodies a holistic perspective on wellness, emphasizing the importance of mindful eating and the therapeutic benefits of cooking. Plus, Nara demonstrates a commitment to health and sustainability by meal prepping and not letting any produce go to waste.

Research suggests that engaging in cooking activities can reduce stress levels and promote mental well-being. As Nara meticulously crafts her dishes, she not only fosters a sense of connection with her family but also cultivates a space for self-expression and creativity, whether it’s a twist on a favorite dish or exploring new cultural ones.

Through her videos, Nara reminds us that sometimes, the most meaningful moments are found not in the hustle and bustle of daily life, but in the simple act of sharing a homemade meal with loved ones. As we immerse ourselves in her videos, we are not only inspired to recreate her delectable dishes but also to embrace a lifestyle of intentional living and interconnected well-being. And in a world that often feels chaotic and overwhelming, it’s a message worth savoring.