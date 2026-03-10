8 Senioritis Survival Strategies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Graduation is approaching quickly, and I’m ready to break out the fancy china and celebrate the end of an era while looking forward to new beginnings. It’s so easy to get caught up in post-grad plans and dreams that it’s sometimes hard to focus on exactly what’s in front of you.

Senior year of college prepares you for adulthood in the most stressful ways imaginable. There’s a lot of pressure on seniors to secure internships and complete job applications, all while juggling classes, sleep, and making the most of the last year in school.

To top it off, I’m taking 18 credits this semester. Drowning in readings and exams, this is definitely my most chaotic semester yet.

On one hand, the finish line is exciting. Less than two months until graduation? Wow, that’s something to celebrate. It’s hard to convince myself that showing up to my 8 a.m. is worth it sometimes. This universal lack of motivation people experience during senior year is called senioritis.

Senioritis is the devil on my shoulder whispering, “You’ve made it this far, relax,” but the best version of myself reminds me to finish strong.

Tell Myself “Just 5 Minutes”

The hardest part is getting started on your assignment, as some classes drain the life out of me. If I waited until I was motivated to start, my to-do list would never get done. However, discipline is always greater than motivation. Telling myself “just five minutes” is a great strategy because starting is half the battle. Once I get started, it’s way easier for me to keep going. The massive list can often paralyze you. No matter how unprepared you feel, just do it! The hardest part always seems to be starting.

Learning Through Osmosis

When feeling burnt out, striving for perfection can lead to paralysis. If you're anything like me, this paralysis causes me to procrastinate out of fear of failing. Adopting a "good is good enough" mindset helps me make progress. While it might not be ideal, there are just some days when the best you can do is show up. ​ I believe you can learn quite a bit from just sitting in a lecture. When you're feeling burned out and like you can't perform at your best, remember: don't let perfect be the enemy of good.

Romanticize Life

Use a Planner

Scrolling on TikTok, I saw a girl who found out she had two midterms due in 30 minutes (yikes). Balancing senior activities with school is hard enough; don’t make it any harder for yourself. Avoid the stress of sticky situations like these by mapping out assignments in Google Calendar or a physical planner.

Block the Noise and Focus on What Matters

Trying to do as much as possible, making memories with your friends, maintaining a good GPA, and participating in clubs is a difficult balancing act. The to-do list is overwhelming. Saying "yes" to everything sounds like good advice, but not always. If it's a light semester and you've already secured your next plans, maybe you can relax a little. However, for me, setting those boundaries is sometimes essential to my success. A night out the night before a big exam? Maybe not such a great idea. Sometimes you need to prioritize studying over fun, because your grades will probably thank you. I'm not trying to tell you to never go out, because it's important to enjoy your lasts as a college senior, but also try to balance your time strategically to maximize your success.

Write Out Your Minimum Final Grades

Here’s a weird hack: calculate the lowest grade you can get on a final and still keep the grade you want in the class. Sometimes I look at my current grade and think, “Oh, I’m fine,” but seeing the actual numbers keeps me grounded. Graduation may be close, but the semester isn’t over yet.

Take a Step Back

It's so easy to fall into the trap of comparison, such as seeing that other people are landing amazing internships. For me, just handling classes and extracurriculars can feel overwhelming. I always wonder how so many people can do it all. ​ Sometimes I feel like a failure for not applying or getting rejected from these internships, and sometimes I spiral into thinking, what am I even going to do with my degree anyway? ​I've switched my major four times, and I'm still figuring myself out. I originally wanted to go to grad school after college, but I've kind of lost the plot and want to gain some more experience in different fields before diving headlong into a career for the rest of my life. I try not to see other people's success as paralyzing, but rather as inspirational. However, sometimes taking a step back from LinkedIn is necessary to address your senioritis.

Get a Rough Idea of Your Future ​