A Love Letter To Google Calendar

Sometimes, I find myself sitting in bed, scrolling on my phone for just a few more minutes of peace before I get up. Naturally, “just a few more minutes” turns into 10, 10 turns into 20, and suddenly I’m in a rabbit hole of black text on a rainbow background on Instagram Reels. I’ve miraculously gone from a cooking video to a conspiracy theory, and I don’t even remember how.

Then it happens: I see an event notification from Google Calendar, “Gym!” starting in 30 minutes. It’s like a message from my past self, kindly reminding me that Reels aren’t cardio and I should really get up. As much as I want to, I can’t sit in bed anymore. It would simply be letting down that optimistic version of myself from two days ago, who actually believed I’d wake up and work out. So, I sigh, roll out of bed, and muster up the courage to drag myself out of bed and start my day — all thanks to my Google Calendar.

Things like this are why I love it so much. I’ve meticulously coded it with a strawberry matcha color scheme I found on Pinterest, so it’s both pretty and practical. Each shade serves a distinct purpose: light green for clubs, dark green for classes, and, my favorite, pink for all the fun activities I have planned. I’ve realized that color-coding helps me experience everything with intention. I know I have to focus when I see green, but relax and let go when I see pink.

I feel most productive when I add even the most seemingly mundane tasks into my calendar, even things like making my bed and replying to an email start to feel like official tasks. I even time-block “Hobby Time” so that I don’t forget to recharge. Sometimes I feel silly actually scheduling this time for myself, but I’ve begun to think: if I don’t, who else will? Google Calendar reminds me that taking care of my body and brain is productive, too. In fact, it’s just as important as studying or working.

Not only is there Google Calendar, but also the often-overlooked hero of Google Tasks. That little app gives me a strange rush of dopamine, with the all-too-familiar “ding!” My number one piece of advice is to scroll on Google Tasks when you feel the urge to hop on Instagram or TikTok. It’s a satisfying loop that makes me feel like I’m truly getting things done.

Yes, I love my Google Calendar; not just because it keeps me on track, but because it helps me understand myself. Sometimes in college, it’s easy to feel like you’re not doing enough. I’ve learned that for me, looking back at my busy weeks of checked off tasks and small victories reminds me that no matter what I feel, I’m making progress, and that’s what counts.

Whenever that familiar notification pops up on my home screen reminding me to start studying, go to the gym, or finally take a break, I can’t help but smile. Things don’t always go exactly as I planned, but at least I had a plan.

