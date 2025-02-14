My 4 Favorite Ways to Glow Up Without Makeup

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s hard to believe we’re already one month into “202Thrive.” If you’re like me, time is going faster than you’d like it to, but it’s never too late to start your journey toward becoming the best version of yourself. Start by defining what being the best version of yourself means to you. Is it having radiant skin, longer hair, a cleaner diet, better grades, or more discipline? Once you’ve identified your priorities, the hard part begins — making them happen.

Every small, intentional step adds up over time and brings you closer to the version of yourself you want to be. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, stuck, or unsure where to begin, I’ve got you covered with some tips. As someone who isn’t a fan of doing makeup but still wants to look and feel my best every day, I’ve gathered my four go-to ways to achieve that glow without any cosmetics!

Journaling

I’m a firm believer that you can’t glow up physically without glowing up mentally first. I’ve seen such a positive shift in my mental health since I started journaling, and the best part is that there’s no wrong way to do it! I prefer to journal at night and usually start by writing about my day, what went well, what didn’t, and what I’m looking forward to tomorrow. If there’s something I’ve been worrying about, I’ll try to work through it and decide if it’s something I can change or if it’s out of my control and I need to let it go. This helps clear my mind before bed and start the next day on a clean slate. I also like using prompts. These can range from fun ideas like “If you could be the size of an ant for a day, what would you do?” to deeper, self-reflection prompts like “What does success mean to you?” Using prompts really gets me thinking, and my answers give me a better sense of where I’m at mentally. You can write diary entries, goals, quotes, affirmations, and gratitude lists or get inspiration for prompts on Pinterest. Having a positive mindset can jumpstart your glow-up process!

Skincare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bubble (@bubble) Glowing skin is the foundation of my glow-up, so building a good skincare routine is essential. Everyone’s skin is different; my routine might not work for you, and vice versa, so your skincare regime must be personalized to your needs. In my case, I have oily skin and struggle with acne, so ditching all the fragrances and harsh ingredients and switching to gentle products was best for managing my breakouts. If you’re not sure where to start, stick to a simple routine of cleanser, moisturizer, sunscreen in the mornings, and serum if you have a specific skin issue you’d like to target (like using Hyaluronic Acid for dryness). I love brands like CeraVe, Cetaphil, BUBBLE, and Kiehl’s for gentle cleansers and moisturizers that target oily, dry, or combination skin. I also love brands with pure ingredient-based approaches like The Ordinary and The INKEY List. These brands are great for tackling specific skin concerns like texture, shine, and dullness. They even have quizzes on their websites to help you find the best product for your needs. Recently, I’ve been loving the Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Toner by The Ordinary. It’s a chemical exfoliator that’s gentle enough not to irritate my skin but still gives me a natural glow! Trial and error are inevitable parts of finding a good skincare routine, so don’t be discouraged if the first products you try aren’t the ones for you. If you’re dealing with serious skin concerns, don’t hesitate to reach out to a dermatologist.

At-home beauty treatments

Another one of my favorite ways to glow up is through at-home beauty treatments. I love getting my eyebrows waxed as much as the next girl, but as a college student, I definitely can’t afford to do it weekly. Doing my treatments at home and making it a whole self-care day is a game changer. I always start with waxing my eyebrows. While the pain can take some getting used to, waxed eyebrows make a huge difference. You should try following your natural shape and clean up stray hairs to avoid over-waxing. I also like to dermaplane the fuzz on my face. It makes my makeup easier to apply and look smoother while on, but be careful as it can cause breakouts if done incorrectly. Another treatment you can do at home is lash lifts. Getting this done at a studio can cost anywhere from $40 to $100 but doing it at home is easier than you think. There are plenty of kits out there, but my personal favorite is the Luxe Lashlift Set. A lash lift gives you long, lifted lashes all day, so you can skip the mascara in the morning. Some other treatments you can do at home to help you glow up are eyebrow tinting, gel manicures and pedicures, face masks, teeth whitening, and hair treatments from brands like OLAPLEX or ApHogee. The options are endless!

exercise