If My Favorite Albums Had a Closet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever wondered what an album would look like as an outfit? What if your Spotify playlist suddenly turned into your closet before heading out?

On college campuses where gameday outfits and going-out looks feel like part of the campus identity, it only makes sense to imagine my favorite albums as wearable aesthetics. Here’s what some iconic albums would serve if they showed up as outfits.

24K Magic by Bruno Mars

This album gives me pure main-character energy, with upbeat hits that practically demand attention. Think gold chains (chunky chains, hoops, or stacked rings) layered over a silky button-down, slightly unbuttoned (obviously), paired with black pants or a mini skirt with a metallic sheen.

You can dress it up or down with heels or white sneakers and finish the look with a sleek mini bag and tinted sunglasses. This is the outfit you wear when you know you’re about to be the best-dressed at a party, dripping with confidence.

After Hours by The Weeknd

As the title suggests, this look is dark, moody, and a little mysterious. It belongs on a late-night adventure or a statement night out. I picture an all-black outfit featuring a fitted tank or bodysuit with straight-leg leather pants or a mini skirt paired with heeled boots.

The key details here are red accents, lipstick, a clutch, or nails, along with mixed textures like leather, satin, and mesh. Accessories stay minimal but intentional: thin sunglasses, a shoulder bag, and either a sleek bun or soft waves. It’s the perfect “studying turned into going out” vibe.

Escape by Journey

This one leans into nostalgic, carefree energy that never really goes out of style. Start with a perfectly faded graphic tee or baby tee tucked into relaxed, high-waisted jeans, slightly baggy but still structured. Lean into textures like distressed denim and soft cottons to keep it authentic. Footwear can go two ways: classic Converse for a laid-back feel or cowboy boots to tap into the western trend that’s everywhere right now.

I’d add a belt with a statement buckle, stacked rings, and maybe a claw clip for an effortless finish. It’s giving sunset drives, spontaneous adventures, and screaming “Don’t Stop Believin’” with your friends on the way back from Target.

Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

This aesthetic is playful, polished, and just a little bit flirty, perfect for balancing cute and put-together on a busy class day. Think soft, feminine pieces like a pleated mini skirt, a fitted baby tee, or a cropped cardigan in pastel or light neutral tones. I’d layer light but intentional, like a lightweight knit draped over your shoulders or a slim-fit zip-up.

Shoes like ballet flats, kitten heels, or trendy sneakers keep it versatile. I believe accessories are where it shines: dainty gold jewelry, hair bows, glossy lips, and a perfectly sized shoulder bag. It’s the outfit equivalent of looking cute without trying too hard.

Something to Give Each Other by Troye Sivan

This aesthetic is all about fluidity, vulnerability, and understated confidence. It makes me think of sheer layers, relaxed silhouettes, and pieces that feel intentionally a little undone. A loose button-up worn open over a tank or bralette pairs perfectly with flowy trousers or vintage straight-leg jeans. I’d play with soft, muted tones and incorporate textures like mesh, linen, or lightweight cotton.

Accessories should stay minimal but expressive: a simple chain, a worn-in bag, maybe a subtle statement shoe. It’s intimate, artistic, and feels like the kind of outfit you throw on for a low-key night that turns into something unforgettable.

Your style is as expressive as your music taste, and honestly, your outfits might already be saying more about your playlist than you realize. Whether you’re channeling glittery confidence, moody late nights, or soft romantic vibes, there’s an album-inspired look waiting in your closet. So next time you’re getting dressed, ask yourself: what album am I today?

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