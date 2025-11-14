How To Dress Like Your Favorite Decade

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all heard of the 20-year fashion rule: trends come back every 20 years, just in a different format. However, why wait for these trends to come back into style? For people like me, there’s no need to wait a few decades when you can dress vintage-inspired every day.

My journey into vintage fashion started with music and movies from the 1960s and 1970s. I became obsessed, and before I knew it, my Pinterest boards were filled with pictures of my favorite looks from celebrities and musicians from that era.

I knew curating an entirely vintage wardrobe would be time-consuming and expensive, so I turned to analyzing common trends from the decades. Finding similar pieces at modern stores or vintage reproduction shops was much easier, and now I’m happy to say I have the closet of a time-traveler.

Whether you’re interested in a full vintage transformation or just want to take some inspiration, here’s your quick guide to the fashion of a few popular decades: the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s.

Dressing like The ‘60s

I’m starting with the 1960s, which was the time of beehives, go-go boots, and hippies. There are many subcultures of style in this decade, but the look remains distinct, characterized by a few basic pieces.

For a mid-60s mod look, a sleek silhouette is a must, and you can achieve one with a straight mini skirt or dress. For pants, try tight slacks or ones with a tiny flare at the bottom. Turtlenecks, button-ups, and collars with bows were especially popular — essentially, you want to look like a member of the Scooby-Doo gang.

In the late 1960s, we began to see loose clothing that aligned with the laid-back hippie movement. Flowy skirts, shawls, and tops in a variety of colors and patterns will help create a mystical effect in your fashion. During this time period, flared sleeves and pants were hard to escape, and everyone loved to accessorize with beads and fringe.

A staple for the whole decade is vests and boots, which you can find in plenty of colors and styles that still fit that 1960s vibe. A good rule of thumb is that the early and mid-‘60s were geometric in silhouette and patterns, while the late ‘60s were free-flowing and floral, and it was generally pretty colorful throughout the decade.

Dressing like The ‘70s

Transitioning into our next decade, the early 1970s were naturally very similar to the late 1960s. One major difference is the emphasis on browns and oranges in the ‘70s, but the style and shape of the clothing is very similar to what you’d see with the hippie style.

Later in the decade, the ‘70s look was characterized by plenty of band tees, bell-bottom jeans, and even more vests. Dagger-collar shirts and peasant blouses were popular choices that were worn with a variety of bottoms.

A big part of the 1970s was the emphasis on texture and material, which were often corduroy, denim, fur, suede, or knit. Patterns like florals, plaids, and stripes were also common. Having more muted colors meant that an outfit had to be interesting in other ways, thus the fabric and pattern choices.

Of course, you can’t talk about the ‘70s without disco and glam rock, both of which strayed from the neutrals trend. Glitter, sequins, and suits defined these subcultures, as they tended to be more experimental in nature. Halter and V-neck tops were also popular, along with fewer patterns and brighter colors towards the end of the decade.

Dressing like The ‘80s

As colors came into fashion again, the ‘80s took things a step further and added bold silhouettes, shoulder pads, and the term “power dressing.”

The neon colors that we see associated with the decade might’ve been fun for celebrities, but the average person wasn’t dressing like a highlighter every day. Instead, look for acid-wash mom jeans, geometric patterned sweatshirts, and puffed sleeves.

Preppy fashion was a big trend in the ‘80s: think of the movies Heathers and Dead Poets Society, as plaid, button-ups, and suit jackets were everywhere. You can walk into any thrift store and find a suit jacket with the original ‘80s shoulder pads to really get that vintage look.

The most important factor in a 1980s look is the silhouette, which is essentially a sharp hourglass. The shoulders and hips are the loosest parts, while the waist is defined right between the two. Any combination of shirts and pants already in your closet can be easily manipulated to achieve this silhouette.

the fashion cycle continues

Any vintage style can be recreated with items you already own or can find in stores, because fashion is always cyclical. Playing around with your hair and makeup is another easy way to achieve a vintage look, regardless of the outfit you’re wearing.

Hopefully, this guide can help you start your own vintage fashion journey and maybe even inspire you to research other decades to try out!

