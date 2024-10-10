Dressing Up for 3 Can’t-Miss Concerts of 2024

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

These past couple of years, we’ve all been blessed with the resurgence of concerts, and seeing our favorite artists live is a dream come true. No feeling will ever compare to when you’re at a concert with the tickets you’ve had for months, waiting for the lights to dim, restlessly excited to see and hear your favorite artist live, finally!

But beyond the music, what you wear to these shows has become part of the experience, and I think the best and most fun way to dress at concerts is to mirror the artist, their outfits, and the theme of the tour itself!

From the playful, vibrant energy of Sabrina Carpenter’s pop hits to the edginess of Charli xcx’s electropop and the liveliness of Childish Gambino’s alternative R&B hip-hop, concert fashion can be just as diverse as the music.

Charli XCX View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charli (@charli_xcx) Starting strong with Charli xcx, who I’m fortunately going to see live in Orlando the day after I’m writing this article. Her album brat, released on June 7, 2024, exceeded everyone’s expectations, with the album very quickly rising in popularity and kicking off “brat Summer.” The Sweat Tour, where artist Troye Sivan accompanies Charli xcx, embodies her signature blend of bold, futuristic beats with an unapologetic edge. Charli often wears knee-high black boots and black sunglasses with her tour outfits, which can be easily replicated to channel the fun yet rebellious energy of her album. Of course, the “brat green,” or lime green color of her album cover, is the perfect way to reference the album, as that color of green has been all over social media, billboards, and even marketing campaigns. I’ve also seen some people iron on or embroider “brat” onto their tops to take it a little further. A perfect nod to her song “Apple” could be accomplished by a top with a bold apple graphic paired with metallic accessories or neon accents to reflect the futuristic vibe of Charli’s album. The key to dressing for Charli xcx’s show is to be confident and fearless. Whether it’s mixing bright, clashing colors or embracing eye-catching statement pieces, you’ll want to reflect the spirit of fun, freedom, and the 365 party girl that Charli embodies in BRAT. Childish Gambino View this post on Instagram A post shared by Childish Gambino (@childishgambino) Childish Gambino, or Donald Glover, is one of my favorite people ever. He’s an extremely talented actor, singer, and now filmmaker, with his album Bando Stone and The New World, released on July 19, being the soundtrack album to his upcoming film of the same name. I had mixed feelings about the album at first, but the songs and lyrics quickly grew on me, especially after I bought floor tickets in May for his concert in Tampa on Sept. 4. He performed plenty of songs from his new album, as well as many old, throwback songs, and it was perfect! Sorrowfully, Donald Glover postponed his final shows as Childish Gambino in the middle of his tour to focus on his health, and I hope he takes all the time he needs. However, when I went to his concert, I saw fans of all ages and different fashion senses, and it was heartwarming. Everyone was coming together for their last chance to see the spectacular Childish Gambino live in concert. Nonetheless, there was a relatively common theme of people dressing as the character Donald Glover plays in his new movie, wearing a yellow Hawaiian shirt, pink shorts with pineapples on them, and a blue SPAM hat, bringing the whole look together. I wore a T-shirt with his album cover, Awaken, My Love! printed on the front, one of my favorite albums ever, and my friend wore a shirt she made by ironing on some of the lyrics to his song “Freaks And Geeks,” which was the perfect reference. It was an incredible concert that I’ll never forget. Sabrina Carpenter View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) Sabrina Carpenter seized the spotlight in music this year with her album Short n’ Sweet, released on Aug. 23, solidifying her status as a genuine pop star. The album explores themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery, presented in witty lyrics and extremely catchy melodies. Her songs “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” were the only things my friends and I listened to this summer (and brat, of course). Her tour mirrors the album’s bright and playful energy, which can easily be tailored to outfit inspiration. Think dainty mini dresses and lacy corsets in pastel shades, accompanied by platform boots and bows. A jacket adorned with heart-shaped patches could echo her song “Candy Heart,” and a brown glittery dress with brown boots could be a nod to her song “Espresso.” Also, a red lipstick kiss on your leg or shoulder would be perfect!

As the concerts and tours of 2024 continue to unfold, artists like Charli xcx, Childish Gambino, and Sabrina Carpenter have not only become the sound of the year but have also inspired us with their style and bold aesthetics. Dressing to the theme of the artist’s album and tour is an opportunity to connect deeper with the music, becoming part of the world these artists have created, even if just for a night.

