How To Survive the Holidays With Self-Care

Somehow, I blinked and it’s already November, but that means the best time of year is right around the corner! The holidays can be amazing, but they can be overwhelming and bittersweet for some. I wanted to gather up some self-care activities for the girls to fill their early evenings with, since daylight savings, cloudy skies, and cold weather can waft feelings of seasonal depression through the door.

Baking up some holiday recipes, trying out a new activity, or even waking up earlier to enjoy more sunlight might just be the best medicine. So, here are my four favorite tips for surviving the holidays!

Self-Care Night

You owe yourself at least one self-care night a week; a night strictly reserved for lighting a candle, playing your favorite playlist, and finally taking that everything shower. After that, you cook your favorite meal, whether it requires opening and closing the microwave or chopping ingredients and “sautéing,” treat yourself to your favorite fun drink while you do it.

I’ve started implementing this routine a couple of nights a week, and it’s dramatically improved my mental health. Slowing down and giving yourself the evening to reflect and enjoy yourself is so beneficial.

Establish a Morning Routine

Establishing a morning routine is crucial to getting you going this time of year. Every day can be a perfect day if you allow it to be, making you excited to get out of bed. You can create that reality that excites you in the morning; you just need to decide what to fill it with! Some of my favorite ideas are journaling prompts every morning, or just brain dumping and ranting. You can also consider watching an episode of Gilmore Girls to give you that cozy fall feeling.

My other recommendation is trying a new seasonal tea or coffee in your favorite mug, accompanied by your favorite breakfast and a book, or take it on the go for a morning walk or run! It doesn’t have to be 2,000 steps long and start promptly at 5 a.m. to make your days feel fulfilled. Give yourself a purpose outside of going through the motions, and you’ll start feeling much more regulated.

Don’t Send That Text

The holidays always bring up feelings, but your situationship from your hometown won’t be “changing his mind once he comes home.” This one is very niche, but I know that there are girls out there who need to hear this: don’t fall into the “yearning unrequited love during the holidays is so romantic” cliché. Personally, I don’t find it to be very romantic.

Instead, I feel that it’s more important to enjoy your hometown during holiday break. The coffee shop back home you’ve been missing, the friends who all parted different ways in August, and the recipe your mom makes like no other. Remember that you have much better things back home that’ve been waiting for your return.

Create the Perfect Holiday Vibe Playlist

Whether you’re the kind of girl who starts celebrating Christmas on Nov. 1 or Nov. 30, a mix of autumn and winter vibes is a sure way to make the coziest playlist ever. Some recommendations from my own playlist of recent favs, titled “holiday rom-com season,” include “Cinema” by Harry Styles, “It Isn’t Perfect But It Might Be” by Olivia Dean, and “Outbound” by After.

These three picks perfectly encapsulate the coming-of-age teen movie, cozy, holiday vibe I’m personally striving for. Those are a bit neutral and based on vibe alone, but you could even go for “Last Christmas” by Wham! or “’Tis Autumn” by Nat King Cole Trio. Having a playlist that can easily bring up the vibe in your headphones, your walk to class, putting away your laundry, or reading the day away can help you create that state of mind that can be soothing this holiday season.

I hope these pieces of advice can help you not get too down as we close out this year. Remember, you create your life, so if you want to live a life that you’re excited to wake up to every morning, then make it happen. There’s never a wrong time to make a new beginning, so make this yours and make it magical.

