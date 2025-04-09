Subtle Changes I’m Making To Become My Most Confident Self

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Summer is approaching quickly, and I’ve decided to adopt simple things to help me feel and look better. I want to preface this by saying that every girl is gorgeous, and this is in no way intended to be a guide. I’m just making slight changes to feel more confident and healthier. So, here are some subtle experiences that make me feel like a baddie:

Manifesting confidence

If you manifest confidence, you’ll become confident. Most of the women I see who radiate good energy are confident women. Of course, it’s easier said than done. There are several ways to boost confidence. For me, a simple way is to look at myself in the mirror and say something kind to myself.

By far, my favorite activity is the 10-10-10 list. In my journal, I jot down 10 things I love about myself, 10 things I’m grateful for, and 10 things I’m manifesting. It makes me think and forces me to find things I love about myself and my life, making me realize that I have some really sweet things going for me. When I started to notice that I loved 10 things about myself and my life, I started to feel more lifted and become more confident.

confidence in my style

Speaking of something that boosts my confidence, when I love my outfit, hair, and makeup, I love me! Expressing myself through fashion made me excited and, therefore, feel good! Another tip someone told me: “If you don’t dress up for your day-to-day, when will you ever wear your cute clothes?” Ever since taking this to heart, I always put in the effort to wear my cute clothes and accessories every day, and my confidence skyrocketed.

I’m not saying wake up an hour earlier; I’m not a morning person either. However, setting aside what I plan to wear the night before and dabbing on a light makeup routine before rushing out the door makes a world of difference. Even my casual clothes on a “staying inside my room” day are still cute! A little life hack: don’t sleep on Ross Dress for Less or Burlington Coat Factory. They have cute finds for a fraction of the price!

As for makeup, it goes together with fashion. I prefer my daily makeup to look a bit more natural and highlight my features. I keep my base to just concealer and a couple of other subtle steps, keeping my freckles uncovered and natural eyebrows gelled down. I treat my makeup as an accessory. I love how it elevates my cute outfit! Every girl’s makeup routine is personal to them!

body confidence

When I want to look and feel my best, I must start moving. However, it doesn’t need to be as bad as it sounds! I pick something I love to do to get my body moving and do it every day for five to six days a week. For example, I love my cardio dance class, Pilates, and going on hot girl walks. I strive for 10k steps a day and do an hour of cardio dance and Pilates every week!

Two of my favorite tips are how I stay motivated to go to the gym. I love the idea of picking a good TV show and only watching it when you’re on the treadmill or stair master. If you don’t cave and stick to only watching it at the gym, you’ll have a fun reason to get back to the machine and even be distracted while working out!

Another hack I’ve recently been using is doing my homework on the treadmill. I work on discussion posts, papers, emails — you name it! I’ve been getting a lot of homework done without even realizing I’ve walked two miles. If you’ve been trying to become a Pilates princess but don’t know where to start, I watch Nikola’s Pilates and Madeleine Abeid’s Pilates YouTube videos.

Confidence in my diet

I enjoy eating snacks that are delicious and low calorie, like no-sugar Jello (surprisingly, still so sweet), Skinny Pop or Boom Chicka Pop, Gerber’s Baby Food Puffs, BetterGoods snacks, Extra Watermelon gum, Fairlife Core Power chocolate drinks (for tons of protein), UNREAL Dark Chocolate Coconut Bars, and IQBAR. As you can see, there are a lot of sweet treats and snacks that are still delicious to satisfy the cravings.

Probiotics and fiber are also important to prioritize for my gut health. I just started my second jar of the viral Coconut Cult, and I love it so far. It hasn’t been long enough for me to notice significant changes, but I’m obsessed with how good the strawberry Coconut Cult tastes.

I also take Kefir, which is a cultured low-fat milk with live and active probiotics. Although I find the taste a bit sour, I drink a cup a night to wake up with a better gut. I also eat five prunes a day and try to focus on my fiber intake as much as I can.

A confident mentality

Being mentally fit is important to me as well. Meditating or taking time for calming activities like yoga or coloring pages have been excellent ways to connect with myself and give my brain a break!

Social media and the public constantly pressure women to unrealistic standards. Confidence and kindness automatically elevate the beauty in people, so love yourself, support girlhood, and express gratitude for the lovely things in your life.

If you want to take anything from what I’m doing, please adjust it to be the best and healthiest way for you. Lots of love on your journey to a happier, more confident you!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!