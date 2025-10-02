How I Stay Healthy in College With a Busy Schedule

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all want to stay healthy, feel strong, and have enough energy to excel in our classes and still enjoy our social lives. But let’s face it — the typical “college lifestyle” doesn’t exactly make that easy. Between late-night Crumbl cookie runs, weekend parties, and grabbing the fastest food on the way to class, our fitness goals can quickly take a back seat.

That said, I’m not suggesting you give up fun desserts with friends or become antisocial. With just a little planning, you can build healthy habits that actually fit into your college life and make you feel amazing. I’ve even included some fun ways you and your friends can get outside, move your bodies, and still have a blast!

Walk whenever you can

We've all heard the phrase, "10K steps a day is the key to staying healthy," and honestly, I think there's some truth to it. Walking is such a simple way to move my body, and it also gives me the chance to step outside, breathe fresh air, and clear my head, even on the busiest days. Setting this goal keeps me accountable without feeling overwhelmed. That being said, balance is everything for me. If I can only squeeze in a 20-minute walk one day, I don't beat myself up about it. Instead, I remind myself that tomorrow I'll make it a priority to give myself more time. Having goals without being overly strict is what makes staying active feel enjoyable, rather than being another chore on my to-do list.

Explore Campus Clubs

Most colleges have a student organization for everything, with more than 700 at FSU! There's truly something for everyone; from academic clubs to those focused on movement and wellness. Many groups welcome beginners, making it a great way to try something new, meet friends, and discover activities that make staying active feel exciting rather than routine. From yoga to running clubs, college has endless ways to get moving.

Meal Prep

The term "meal prep" gets thrown around a lot, but it doesn't have to mean hours in the kitchen with dozens of containers. Sometimes it's as easy as making an extra serving at dinner and saving it for lunch the next day. Honestly, cooking for one almost always leads to leftovers anyway, so why not make it work in your favor? For anyone living in a dorm or sorority house, even small, fridge-friendly staples like yogurt bowls, fruit, or deli meats can go a long way. Having quick options on hand makes it easier to stay fueled, save money, and avoid that last-minute scramble for food — future you will thank you.

Visit scenic hiking trails

Most of us share a deep love for our college, but let's be honest, we've all joked about the area around it. However, and I'm not exaggerating when I say this, the city your college is in, and its surrounding areas, are likely home to seriously beautiful trails, perfect for hiking, nature walks, and even swimming. One of my personal favorites here in Tallahassee is Providence Canyon State Park, just about two hours from FSU. It has stunning red sand and canyon views. You can explore a variety of trails, from quick walks to a full seven-mile adventure, and if you're feeling extra adventurous, you can even camp overnight!

Romanticize your daily routines

Staying healthy doesn't always mean adding more to your plate; it can be about finding joy in what you're already doing. Whether it's making your morning coffee feel like a ritual, throwing on a fun playlist while you clean, or lighting a candle while you study, small details can turn everyday tasks into moments that boost your mood. When your routines feel enjoyable, it's easier to stay consistent and motivated without it feeling forced. Finding joy in the smallest details is what helps me stay positive, even on days that feel consumed by endless schoolwork.

These are a few ways that I stay healthy in college, even with a busy schedule. I hope that these inspired some motivation so you can, too!