Got the College Cold? Here’s How I Navigate Being Sick Away From Home

There are a lot of firsts being away from home. First night alone, first college exam, and one that hit me like a truck: first time being sick away from home. Are you starting to get sick? Don’t know how to get through without your own comfy bed or your favorite home-cooked meal? Don’t worry, we’ve all been there — especially in this time of year.

For me, getting sick when coming back to campus is pretty much inevitable. Unfortunately, as we know, being with a lot of new people and mingling is a potentially surefire way to get sick. Knowing this, you have to be prepared. I find that taking some preliminary measures can help prevent me from getting sick or make it easier to pamper myself when I do.

stock up on essentials

Coming to campus this year, I was sure to be well-stocked on cough drops, tea, and any necessary medicine. Storing all your essentials in a cute container will keep everything together and have everything you need to get back to feeling your best!

I find that shopping for the right foods can also help. Try to think of easy recipes for soup, or other hearty meals that can be easily meal-prepped or frozen. Want to keep things more natural? Try making your own cough drops or cough syrup to keep on hand; both can be made with just a few simple ingredients. All in all, while it may sound like prepping for doomsday, taking some preparatory steps will make it all the easier to play doctor for yourself!

make a schedule

When I’m sick, the first thing I want to do is just curl up in bed and rot. Nevertheless, it’s important not to just forget about everything else around you. I recommend keeping a schedule of what your bare minimum tasks are to get done through the week.

Start reaching out to teachers early, whether it’s for attendance excuses or extensions on assignments, professors can only help as much as you let them know ahead of time. While it may not always work in your favor, clear communication can make it a lot more likely for you to get some grace, or at least an extended deadline.

take time to rest

Obviously, even when you’re sick, and especially in college, life still goes on. Exams don’t just get cancelled, and plans still happen — the FOMO is real. So, while life isn’t put on pause, it’s still important to take some time to rest, spend some time in the sun, or just get some time to yourself to rejuvenate and recover.

I try to do small things to make myself more comfortable, and create a cozy space, such as setting dim lights in the room, or using oil diffusers or candle warmers to keep your room smelling nice. I would recommend doing a deep clean of your space, particularly any surfaces. This will help kill any stubborn germs and just make your room feel cleaner and refreshed.

enjoy some fresh air

If staying cooped up inside isn’t really your thing, getting some fresh air helps me feel better almost instantly. After a day or two, you may associate your room with that sick feeling, and some time outside can make all the difference.

Going on a walk and having the “sweat it out” mentality can also help you be more productive and get some sun! Spending time outside doesn’t just improve your mood; it can also help improve your sleeping patterns and stimulate the immune system. While you may just want to carry on as normal, it’s important not to risk getting others sick, so I advise doing only what is advised by a medical professional.

Whether you’re feeling a tickle in your throat or facing your first “college cold,” I hope these tips offered you some clarity. Being away from home comes with a lot of challenges, but taking some time for yourself and indulging in some classic rest may be just what you need. Listen to your body, take care of yourself, and you’ll hopefully be back to feeling your best before you know it!

