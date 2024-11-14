4 Ways To Cope When You’re Missing Home a Little Extra

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone’s heard the saying that college is some of the best years of our lives. There’s so much to love — the new independence, the freedom to do whatever, whenever you want, and even the chance to live with friends. However, there’s one part that people don’t tell you how to navigate: homesickness.

Moving away from family and the comfort of home isn’t easy, especially when you’re in a whole new world with new people and new routines. I’m a sophomore now, and honestly, I still find myself missing home or wishing I could just hug my mom on tough days. If you feel the same, trust me. You’re not alone.

This feeling is normal, but it doesn’t completely go away throughout college. With my time in school so far, I’ve gained a lot of insight on how to get through these rough patches. Here are four ways I cope with homesickness:

Stay connected with home, but not too much We've all been there, feeling the longing for home while trying to adjust to college life. Staying connected with your family and friends from home can be a major comfort when you're missing them. Whether it's a FaceTime call, quick texts, or talking on the phone, these moments can help ease the homesickness and make you feel less alone in a new place. However, it's easy to start relying on home for comfort too much, so it's important to create a balance. I do this by setting up a weekly Facetime with my family or best friend. That way, I always have something to look forward to without overdoing it. Remember, college is all about making new memories and meeting new people. If you're always chatting with people from home, you might miss out on the experiences happening right in front of you. You deserve to live in the moment and embrace everything college has to offer. Before you know it, the distance between home and school won't feel so far anymore, and you'll feel at home in both places! Turn to music Personally, listening to some music is one of my favorite ways to cope with homesickness. Sometimes, I just need to feel my feelings, and music is the perfect way to do that. Isn't it comforting when you find and can listen to the perfect songs that reflect exactly what you're feeling at the moment? There's nothing like putting on calming, relatable songs and letting yourself cry it out. It's so therapeutic to me, and sometimes, that emotional release is exactly what I need. Throwing on my go-to artists, such as Taylor Swift and Noah Kahan, helps me process my feelings and lifts me up when I'm missing home. I even made a playlist that I listen to whenever my homesickness hits, and it works wonders for me. I have it linked, and maybe it can bring you comfort the next time you're missing home, too! Get involved on campus Getting involved at school is key to eventually feeling less homesick. Whether it's joining an intramural sports team, an organization related to your major, or a fun club that sparks your interest, finding something to immerse yourself in can be a game changer. I remember being nervous at first, but once I started attending more club meetings and campus events along with meeting new people, everything started to come together. I suddenly had tons of amazing new friends, had fun events and activities to participate in, and began creating memories that almost made me forget how much I had missed home. I can guarantee there's no shortage of things to try, and you can find something you love! Soon enough, you'll find your people, too, and college life will feel much better. Put yourself out there, you won't regret it! Create your home away from home Transforming your dorm or apartment into a cozy and inviting space is such an important step in feeling at home. It may feel a little empty and bare at first, but with a bit of decorating and some personal touches, it can quickly start to resemble your home. Incorporating items that bring you joy and comfort, like a soft blanket, framed photos of your favorite people and pets, a favorite candle, or some throw pillows, can truly make a difference. Decorating is such a fun activity that can take your mind off everything for a while. Creating small routines daily that resemble things I did back home was also soothing for me. Whether it's sharing morning coffee with your roommates, curling up in bed with your comfort show, or preparing your mom's favorite recipes, these little habits can help bridge the gap you're feeling.

Remember that homesickness is natural, and with a little bit of time, college will feel like a home, too. Embrace every moment while you can, and know that everyone back home is always there cheering you on. You got it!

