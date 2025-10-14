How I Embrace the ‘Fall Scaries’ in My Daily Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year again. While fall often brings cozy weather, fun fashion, and exciting activities, I’ve also found it comes with a heavier academic load, shorter days, and a kind of creeping gloom that I like to call the “fall scaries.”

As someone who tends to feel a little off this time of year, I’ve learned that small daily habits can make a big difference in how I move through the season. I’m definitely not perfect at it, but I thought I’d share a few things that have helped me feel more grounded and uplifted throughout the day.

productive morning Routines

I’m the night owl of all night owls. I love staying up late and sleeping in as long as I can, and for a while, I was really stuck in that cycle. But as the days started getting shorter and darker, I noticed how much staying up late and skipping the morning light was affecting my mood. I started experimenting with waking up just 15 to 30 minutes earlier (nothing wild, I need my beauty sleep) and using that time for myself.

On the mornings when I do wake up earlier, I like to fit in a light workout, a hot shower, and a breakfast that actually fuels me instead of just holding me over. There’s something really satisfying about checking in with myself before the day gets going.

Getting dressed in something that makes me feel good and taking a few extra minutes to get ready (without having to sprint to class) has also made a surprising difference. It just sets a different tone, like I’ve already accomplished something before the day even really begins.

Of course, not every morning looks like that. Some days, just making a fun latte at home or taking a few deep breaths is enough. I’ve found that having even one small ritual to look forward to in the morning helps keep me more balanced throughout the day.

staying positive during the day

For me, the daytime is where the mood I set in the morning can either unravel or carry through, depending on how I show up for myself during the day.

I’ve been trying to stay more engaged in my classes, not just to improve my grades, but because it actually helps distract me from whatever stress is looming in the background. It’s almost like immersing myself in something intellectually challenging helps quiet the emotional noise for a bit. I’ll also make the effort to compliment someone sitting near me. I know it sounds small, but it lifts my spirits too, and it’s always nice to make someone else feel good. Knowing that I contributed to supporting my class community is an extremely rewarding feeling.

In between classes, I’ve found it really helpful to seek out social moments that refill my tank. Meeting a friend for coffee, walking to class with my partner, grabbing lunch at my sorority house, or even just calling my mom for 10 minutes; those small moments of connection help me feel more grounded.

Honestly, not every day is a social day. On days when I need space, I’ll throw on a playlist that lets me zone out and daydream on the way to class. It gives me that same little lift without draining my social energy.

unwinding at Night

By the end of the day, I try to come back to the idea of routine, not in a strict way, but more like offering myself a little structure to wind down.

Dinner has become part of that for me. I try to eat something that won’t upset my stomach before bed (anyone else with mystery stomach issues, I see you). Then, if I have the energy, I’ll knock out a few tasks or start on longer-term assignments to make the rest of the week feel more manageable.

Before bed, I’ve gotten into the habit of mentally, or sometimes literally, listing three good things that happened during the day. Sometimes I write them down in a journal, sometimes in my notes app, and sometimes I just snap a picture of something that made me happy that day. I’ve also loved sharing those little wins with a friend or someone close to me. It’s nice to celebrate the small stuff with someone who gets it.

Reminders

Some days are just tough, and that’s okay. I’ve definitely had days where one small thing goes wrong, and it feels like all the progress I’ve made just evaporates. However, I’m learning to zoom out a bit and remind myself that it’s a process, not a straight line.

What helps me the most is showing myself kindness, noticing the little beautiful things around me, and limiting the kind of energy or content that drags me down.

If fall feels hard for you too, know you’re not alone, and it’s okay to take things one small habit at a time.

