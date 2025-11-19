Easy Ways To Add More Protein and Veggies Into Your Diet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It can be hard to consistently include enough protein and vegetables in your diet, especially as a busy college student who’s always on the go. Between classes, work, and everything else, eating balanced meals is hard. Over time, though, I’ve found a few easy and realistic habits that help me get more fulfilling meals without adding stress to my routine.

Find Small Ways to Add Protein and Veggies

If you’re constantly on the move like I am, finding quick ways to sneak protein and veggies into what you’re already eating can make a huge difference. Even when I’m picking food up on the go, I look for simple add-ins.

One of my favorite ways to do this is with smoothies. Whether I make them at home or buy them, I always throw in a handful of spinach (I promise you can’t taste it) and protein powder. It only takes a second, but it makes the meal more nourishing.

Baby steps are completely acceptable when trying something new — promise yourself to start small. I was never a huge fan of veggies, but starting small is how I’m teaching myself that broccoli won’t kill me.

Once you find a veggie or protein you prefer, try incorporating it into just one meal a day. When I found that cauliflower was my favorite vegetable, I went out and bought a simple, frozen bag from the grocery store and tried to have one scoop every night for dinner. Nothing huge, but it’s important to remember that any progress is still progress.

Revise Your Recipes

Sometimes all it takes is a small recipe tweak to turn a basic meal into something more nutritious.

For instance, when I make pancakes, I’ll use oats, egg whites, protein powder, and sometimes Greek yogurt to make them more filling and higher in protein. It still tastes great, but now it keeps me full much longer.

Another easy upgrade is with simple meals like chicken and rice. I started buying frozen edamame, broccoli, and corn to mix in. It makes the bowl heartier, more colorful, and way more nutrient-dense without adding extra prep time.

Sometimes an aesthetic upgrade to food is all you need. Remember, we eat with our eyes first, and veggies are a great way to incorporate color into any meal. There are so many aesthetic, healthy recipes to try on Instagram and TikTok. Feel free to give some a try!

Make Vegetables a Habitual Side

Getting into the habit of adding a vegetable side automatically helps boost your intake without much effort. Whether I’m eating at home or going out to a restaurant, I try to include a side of whatever vegetable is available.

Even as an appetizer, there are often really good veggie options that make a great starter instead of defaulting to something fried or heavy. I’ve found that it’s a simple swap that adds up over time.

Snack Smart

Sometimes I’m not even hungry, and I just like to have something to snack on. When that happens, I’ll snack on carrots or beef jerky. They’re quick and give me a boost of protein or veggies without any fuss.

Places like Trader Joe’s and Publix are filled with delicious, healthy snack break options. It’s all about finding what works best for you and sticking with it.

There are so many small, realistic ways to increase your protein and vegetable intake throughout the day. None of these habits requires major changes, but together they make a big difference. The more you find ways to incorporate them, the easier and more natural it becomes.

