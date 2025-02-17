7 Quick and Healthy Snacks for When You’re on the Go

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With the spring semester in full swing, college students may spend hours on campus, with some wishing to enjoy a good and healthy snack during the day. Snacks can help fuel us for workouts and exams, so if you’re spending hours in the library or running to the gym before breakfast, it’s always a good idea to have a snack on hand!

That time between lunch and dinner can be the worst if you’re hungry but don’t want to spoil your dinner. That’s why I’ve listed seven easy, on-the-go snacks for you to consider next time you’re at the grocery store!

String cheese View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crystal Farms Cheese (@crystalfarmscheese) String cheese is one of the easiest snacks to grab at the supermarket. They usually come in packs of 12 or 24, with enough to last you weeks. The only problem with string cheese is its inability to be kept in your backpack since cheese usually requires a fridge to stay good. Despite this, it’s still an easy snack to keep in your refrigerator or grab if you’re running out the door. Fairlife shakes Fairlife shakes are easy to keep in your apartment and are great grab-and-go’s. The Core Power Protein shakes have 26 grams of protein, while the Core Power Elite Protein shakes have 42 grams. I prefer the chocolate Fairlife shakes because they taste just like chocolate milkshakes, with much more protein and not nearly as much sugar. If you want a quick pick-me-up but still need to meet a protein goal, I recommend trying these! Chobani low-sugar yogurt View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chobani (@chobani) These yogurts are another snack that needs to be refrigerated, but they’re still a great option. They have zero sugar and 12 grams of protein. My favorite flavors of these yogurts are peach and strawberry, although they all taste good to me. If you don’t like straight yogurt, you can always add granola or fruit to give your snack some extra “oomph.” popcorn Although popcorn isn’t a high-protein snack, it’s still one of my go-to’s. There are so many popcorn flavors, especially if you buy from brands like Lesser Evil or Skinny Pop. You can also make your own popcorn using store-bought kernels and canola or avocado oil. Then, you can add salt or any other flavors that your store of choice offers. This snack can quench both salty and sweet cravings, perfect for movie nights! Chomps View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chomps (@chomps) Chomps have gained recent traction, with many influencers harping on their deliciousness. Trader Joe’s sells packs and individuals of Chomps, offering varying flavors for you to pick from! Chomps have nine to 12 grams of protein (depending on the flavor you choose) and can hold you over between meals or classes. They’re a great option when you’re on the go or want to pack a snack for later in the day. fruit wraps This product title may deceive you; these aren’t similar to Fruit by the Foot in a roll-up way. Fruit strips are thin strips flavored like apple strawberry, apple blueberry, etc. I usually find them in the produce section of Publix or the granola section of Trader Joe’s. They’re perfect for a quick snack to throw into your bag when you need a mid-day pick-me-up. Chobani smoothies View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chobani (@chobani) Chobani smoothies have the same vibe as the Fairlife shakes but with Greek yogurt instead of milk. They’re the same flavors as the zero-sugar yogurts, just more liquified to resemble smoothies. They fit in your fridge very easily and have 10 grams of protein, which is great for rejuvenating your energy between meals!

If any of these caught your eye, consider adding some to your grocery list. I pick up most, if not all, of them from the store each grocery trip, and they’ve fed me in my times of hunger throughout the week!

