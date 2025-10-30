Doomscrolling Detox: How I Took Back My Nights

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes after a long day of classes and extracurriculars, it’s easy to just want to melt into my bed and scroll on Instagram Reels or TikTok until I fall asleep. However, I realized this very habit was making me far less productive and wasn’t helping me recharge nearly as much as I wanted. So, here are a few things I decided to do instead of doomscrolling.

Journaling

Instead of ignoring my inner voice at the end of the day, I decided to listen to her. Writing down my thoughts in my journal helps me process the more chaotic aspects of my day. Sometimes I just brain-dump everything that’s on my mind, and other times I use a prompt to guide my reflection.

Even though it’s such a simple habit, I always feel lighter afterward. It’s also a great way to get to know myself better. I love ending each entry with a few things I’m grateful for, too, because it’s an easy reminder of how many great things there are around me, especially on harder days.

Reading

Reading used to be one of my favorite hobbies, but like many students, I lost the time for it. Recently, I’ve been rediscovering how calming it is to unwind with a good book before bed. Instead of staring at a screen, I let my imagination run wild as I immerse myself in a story.

Reading helps me disconnect from the stressors of the day while still feeling like I’m doing something meaningful. It’s a perfectly peaceful way to end my nights that always leaves me inspired.

Coloring

Some people call coloring childish, but I’m convinced they just haven’t tried it. It’s incredibly therapeutic and a great way to quiet my mind. Plus, there are so many more advanced coloring books out there for anyone who likes a challenge.

Sometimes I’ll turn on a podcast or my favorite album and just let the bright colors fill up the page. Coloring helps me stay present with the task at hand while disconnecting with the world around me, and I truly love that balance.

Seterra Geography Quizzes

I’ve always loved learning about the world and testing myself on new things, so geography quizzes are a surprisingly relaxing way to unwind.

Seterra turns learning countries, capitals, and landmarks into a fun challenge. There’s a weird sense of satisfaction that comes from finally remembering where every country is on a map. Even though I might be a little out of my prime, I still love trying to score a 100 on every quiz because it’s something both fun and grounding.

Sporcle Trivia

If geography isn’t your thing, Sporcle has trivia for just about everything else. I thrive on learning random facts, and Sporcle tracks all of my scores and stats, making it way more addictive — in a good way, of course! Whether you’re testing your memory of song lyrics or brushing up on the Greek alphabet, Sporcle makes learning feel playful and rewarding. I still get the dopamine hit I got from doomscrolling, but with more perks and none of the downsides.

Swapping out Doomscrolling

Replacing mindless scrolling with activities that actually recharge me has made a huge difference in my routines. Instead of falling asleep feeling drained, I end my nights feeling fulfilled and relaxed. These small swaps have reminded me that rest doesn’t have to be passive; rest can be something that genuinely nurtures you.

