Daily Words That Change My World

I’m the type of person who’s always trying to see the bright side of things, because, like it or not, everything happens for a reason. Positive thinking isn’t only about telling myself, “it was for the better” or “that was bad, but it could’ve been worse” when something happens. For me, these words are deeper, need to have meaning, and are personal.

That’s why I live by three affirmations. They help me to start the day on the right foot, be less frustrated with life’s inconveniences, feel stronger, trust life’s process, and not give up in the daily battles to conquer my dreams.

“If it’s not a blessing, it’s a lesson… or both”

I always say this to myself and my friends when something (or someone) goes south. Personally, I find that it goes beyond the cliché “it is what it is” because this affirmation allows me to be grateful for whatever happened and to grow.

Friendships are a good example. I had a friend who grew up with me, and now our relationship is just a good memory. Nothing happened, no fights, no bad feelings, not even a goodbye. Just different life plans, but we both know that we have each other. What a blessing! Reflecting on friendships can also be a lesson on why we grew apart the way we did, leading to reasons that only we know.

Another example is in college life. Have you had a campus crush, started to get to know each other, but it simply didn’t work out? Later, you find out things that reveal the reason for your incompatibility. What a blessing and a lesson. I just “got rid” of someone who was not meant for me, and now I know better what I like, dislike, tolerate, and desire in a partner. Still, be humble! The lesson is for everybody who wants to learn; as my family says, you’re not the last Coke in the desert.

“Today is going to be a great day”

People, problems, opportunities, sunsets, storms, peace, and many other things can be part of my day, but I am my entire day. This is a sort of “romanticize my life” kind of mindset. Every morning, I wake up and think this because the power to turn an unpleasant day into a pleasant one is all in my mind; it’s all about how I receive and react to it.

It’s a new day full of opportunities, and being positive is the first way to make everything work well. I am what I think, I attract what I say, and I’ll be happy today. It’s a reward for me to go to bed and realize that I still managed to make my day all about the good things instead of the negatives.

“Be nice, be kind, be you”

Harry Styles said, “Maybe we can find a place to feel good” — only “Treat People With Kindness” vibes here. I’m in my own place, and there are many things I can do to feel good in it. The first one is to recognize I’m a human, like everyone else. If not a single soul throughout the day was nice to me, why would I be worse to myself?

Being kind to myself is important to understanding how fundamental it is to be kind to others as well. I make mistakes, I say the wrong things, I’m not perfect. However, I’m not only my flaws. I have a big heart, I know how to help, listen, care, and love. I’m learning, and it’s part of the process of being me.

Everybody’s living life for the first time, and once I understood this, everything felt more comforting. You never know who’s going through tough times. Being kind and showing compassion can change someone else’s day, and it’s a reflection of who I am and how I treat myself. Showing this part of myself to others makes me feel good.

I’ve learned many things through these reflections, and life is a box full of surprises. I hope to have touched and made someone’s day better with this. Remember to live and keep learning!

