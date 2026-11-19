This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As soon as the sunlight peeks through my blinds in the morning, I stretch and roll around a few times before I start dreaming about scrolling on TikTok. That’s not very productive.

What’s worse is that when I wake up earlier than my alarm, I think, “Yay, I have some time to bed rot.” I know I’m not the only one who struggles to not reach for their phone first thing in the morning. I think it’s finally time to bring my TikTok self-care reposts to life, because that’s cute. Only reposting them is not.

Waking up and being intentional with your morning is one of the first steps to reshaping how you wake up. The first 10 minutes of your day set the tone for how you feel the rest of the day. AI slop on social media doesn’t exactly set you up for a smooth, productive day.

Pick a Morning Ritual

I’ll start by suggesting one of my favorite, realistic morning rituals: staring into nothing. You snooze that alarm, turn over, and stare at the wall. It’s almost like when you sit on your bed damp right after a shower and stare at the floor because it just feels so good.

Your brain needs this silence as soon as you open your eyes because it is your brain’s way of rebooting. Feeding it nothing allows your body to set you up for your day. If you allow yourself to pick up your phone and open any social media first thing when you wake up, you are putting your brain in a reactive state.

Your cortisol spikes as you wake up in the morning; this is your stress level. It spikes to give you energy to transition into waking up. It’s important to keep this very sensitive phenomenon from being triggered by artificial, bright sounds.

Another ritual that I hate to admit works is walking outside for five to 10 minutes as soon as you wake up. As an anxious girl, I tried forcing myself to do this about two or three times a week, and it grounded me so much. It was my stop and smell the roses moment.

Walking around with your slippers slapping the ground and your hoodie on might as well be a hug. I get that motivating yourself to fully get up and step outside can be really challenging, so I’ll take stepping out onto the balcony.

Deny Cheap Dopamine

Bed rotting is tricking your brain into thinking scrolling on TikTok is rewarding and calming. These are cheap dopamine hits from social media that your brain is confusing with actual dopamine. These tiny spikes make actual dopamine hits from self-care like exercise, cooking a new meal, or even a conversation with a loved one seem obsolete.

It’s time to crave real dopamine.

Sun, friends, exercise, nature, and so many other ways to get dopamine should make your phone a second thought, not the first. My favorite way to have meaningful, genuine fulfilment is by journaling. This doesn’t have to be the kind you’re probably thinking, but it can be anything you want, like writing, scrapbooking, or sketching.

A guilty pleasure of mine is reading past entries in my journal and seeing how much I’ve changed, and better yet, what I still align with. Really putting effort into these intentional hobbies will leave you with lasting gratification, which pales in comparison to what rots your brain on social media.

I know this idea is daunting when we live in such a digitally dominated society, but you matter more than any of these made-up ideals. Taking care of yourself should be the first thought, and taking the steps to do so can be small steps with great gratification for you!

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