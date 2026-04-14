Avoiding Damage: How I Keep My Long Hair Healthy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who’s had long, thick hair basically my entire life, sometimes it can feel like my roots and ends are in two different time zones. The second the bottom half of my hair stops feeling dry, my scalp has enough oil to pull off a slick-back without any gel.

Luckily, I’ve developed some foolproof ways to keep the rest of my hair from being brittle, while my roots stay relatively grease-free.

Products I swear by

The biggest thing I recommend to people whenever they are looking to grow out or strengthen their hair is to look for a product with keratin. It’s a protein that works to protect your hair, skin, and nails.

You could get a full keratin treatment at a hair salon, but if you’re looking for something a bit more budget-friendly and easy to apply, my go-to product is the Miracle Leave-In treatment from It’s a 10 Haircare. Make sure to look for the bottle with the orange cap.

I also love a good hair mask, specifically one that isn’t just made to moisturize but to restore. Right now, I’m using Pantene’s Pro-V Miracle Rescue Mask. It gives your hair intensive bond repair!

Both of these products, along with any high-quality shampoo and conditioner, create a great, affordable hair wash routine. Depending on your specific hair type, you can customize the items you use. I personally love the Smooth Proof collection by Biolage, and I have around 1C to 2A type hair.

Styling safely

It’s not uncommon for those with longer hair to notice not just breakage but thinning towards their ends. This is normal due to natural splitting over time, since the longer you grow out your hair, the older it is.

The best way I’ve found to avoid this is, unfortunately, a deal-breaker for a lot of people: stop using so much heat on your hair. Obviously, heat protectants exist, and a lot of them are super effective. However, if you curl or straighten your hair every single day, no amount of product can fully stop the damage.

Don’t worry, though; there are plenty of heatless curl options online. Trial and error helped me find my favorite (the sock curl method). Occasional heat styling a couple of times a month isn’t horrible if you use lower temperature settings.

I’ve also found that the best way I can stop overnight damage to my hair is to sleep in a loose braid. I prefer scrunchies since they don’t put as much strain on your hair as a tight ponytail would. Make sure that whatever updo you decide on for bed, your hair is never wet when you go to sleep.

Don’t be wary of the trim

I get it, if you clicked on this article, you probably love having quite a bit of hair, but as long as you go to a stylist you trust, a trim can only aid in your hair growth journey. If your ends aren’t dead, they’re more likely to grow anyway.

Layers are also a great option if you want your hair to be a little more lightweight without getting a huge chop. Just remember that it’s harder to do braids and different intricate styles when all of the layers in your hair are different lengths.

Everyone’s hair is different, and what works for me might not work for you. However, if you’re looking for moisturized and sleek-looking results, cutting off those split ends will always be more effective than any product.

Through the combination of a protective routine and some great products, having a lot of hair can be a little bit less of a burden!

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