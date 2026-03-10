How I Learned To Style My Curtain Bangs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

All my life, my hair has been the straightest part about me. No volume, no depth, just a wall of dark brown. I decided to change that and give myself a little hair makeover by getting curtain bangs.

For those who are unaware, curtain bangs are like the “in-between” bangs: more than having no bangs but not committing to having full-time bangs. These were perfect for me because I wasn’t looking for a long-term relationship with these bangs, just something fun and casual.

As someone who’s never really styled her hair, this was a bit of a challenge at first. How was I supposed to get my pin-straight hair to cooperate and become the bouncy hair I desired? After about two weeks of living with these curtain bangs, I found a couple of methods to bring some vibrance back to my hair.

The Blowout

Giving myself a blowout was something that always seemed unattainable. Before my curtain bangs, I’d never really needed one because my hair was basically layer-less. With the addition of layers and bangs to my hair, a blowout was the move to get my whole head of hair moving and grooving.

The blowout is a difficult thing to master, and I’m nowhere near claiming to be a master of the blowout. We can save that title for people on the internet who actually know what they’re doing.

However, I’ve found that the key is using a round brush. Before I got these curtain bangs, I didn’t even own one. With the advice of my hairstylist and some insightful YouTubers, getting that blowout to look effortless requires rough-drying my hair about 75% dryness, and doing the last 25% with the round brush, curling my ends along the way.

It might be a little time-consuming, as it took me around 45 minutes to execute, but it was totally worth it. This method left my hair feeling super light and bouncy, but still super voluminous. Most importantly, it was extremely flattering to my curtain bangs. Talk about bangs banging, because they looked like I’d just walked out of the salon.

The Hair Straightener

For when you’re in a little bit of a pinch and don’t have time to wash your hair, the hair straightener is the way to go.

You may be thinking, “Why would I want to use a straightener for volume?” Most of the time, a straightener is used to make things, well, straighter, but there’s a way to bend your hair to the will of a straightener.

When trying this method, I will say I got frustrated a few times. It looks so incredibly simple, but it takes a little more skill than one would think. I’ve found that the trick is finding that sweet spot for curving the straightener. Too much curve, and you have a coil situation, but too little curve, and your hair looks straighter than it did before.

Once you’ve got that perfect curvature, you’re in business. I’ve been partial to this method in the mornings before my early classes. Just a few swipes of a hot iron, and my hair is ready for the challenges the day brings.

As someone with zero styling capabilities, these methods are how I’ve learned to make the most out of my new hairstyle. While there’s still a lot for me to learn, I think this is a good start to getting out and feeling fabulous.

