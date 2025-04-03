Embrace Your Curly Hair With These 3 Hairstyles

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Styling curly hair can be a challenge, especially when a formal event is coming up. Let’s be real, there are always events coming up. Sorority formals, date functions, school banquets, grad parties, the list goes on!

If you’re anything like me, finding the perfect hairstyle for these occasions can be a struggle, especially when your curls stop cooperating just when you need them to. That’s why I’ve put together my top three go-to styles for formal events, guaranteed to make my curls look their best!

Natural View this post on Instagram A post shared by mai zuri ✧ (@mailayaa) Embrace those curls, girl! One of my favorite ways to wear my hair is naturally down, and with the right products, it can look just as polished as any styled look. My holy grail products for the most defined, frizz-free curls are Marc Anthony Strictly Curls Curl Defining Lotion, Shea Moisture Hydrating Wrap & Set Mousse, TRESemmé Hair Gel, and TRESemmé Hair Spray. For my routine, I start with damp, towel-dried hair (not soaking, but not dry) and scrunch in about a nickel-sized dot of the Strictly Curls Defining Lotion to enhance my curls. Next, I smooth the Shea Moisture mousse down my hair to elongate the curls. To bring back some bounce, I go back to scrunching with the TRESemmé hair gel, making sure to catch any awkward pieces. While it does sound counterproductive to scrunch, elongate, and go back to scrunching again, I’ve perfected this routine and found that this works best! Finally, while my hair is still damp, I lock everything in with TRESemmé hairspray — and trust me, when it comes to curly hair, there’s no such thing as too much hairspray! Heat Styling or Heatless View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Alejandra Diaz (@aledi_ad) While I love my natural curls, sometimes they’re just not cooperating, or I’m short on time. That’s when I turn to heat styling. Last fall, I bought a pack of five heated curlers on Amazon, and they’ve been a game-changer! For this method, I start with completely dry hair. Even if it’s super messy and all over, as long as it’s dry, it will work. I then section it out into about three parts (bottom, middle, and top layers) before using the tools to “recurl” my curls, as I say to my friends. Heat protection is a must to prevent damage. Honestly, any brand works, so use whatever you have on hand. Once I’ve curled all the sections, I set everything with hairspray, and again, no such thing as too much! I always get tons of compliments when I style my hair this way, and it gives me peace of mind knowing I don’t have to worry about whether I’ll have a good or bad hair day. It’s reliable, polished, and perfect for formal events. I also have tons of friends who swear by heatless curls, however, I’ve never personally tried this method. They use the satin bands from Amazon, wrapping pieces of their hair around them before going to sleep. Once they wake up, they lock in their curls with hairspray and oil to keep the curls and hairstyle looking shiny! It always looks amazing, but I don’t know if it’d work with me. Maybe it’s worth a shot! Up-Do View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fix My Curls ➰ Curly and Wavy Hair Care (@fiixmycurls) Last but not least, when all else fails (or when I’m feeling extra fancy), I go for an updo! This is my go-to last resort, but honestly, it can turn out just as stunning as the other styles. First, I head to Pinterest for inspiration, searching keywords like “curly hair up-do” or “formal curly hairstyles.” Once I’ve found a style I love, I grab my hair tools, put on a good show, and get to work! Updos take a little patience, so I typically set aside about 45 minutes to an hour, but the result is always worth it. I end up with a style that feels elegant, secure, and completely put together.

I hope these ideas help you feel more confident rocking your curls at any event! Whether you’re wearing them naturally, curling them with heat, or going for an up-do, the key is patience, the right products, and, of course, lots of hairspray. Happy styling!

