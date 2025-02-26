Are These 5 Wellness Trends on TikTok Worth It?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

TikTok is a never-ending cycle of new trends. In my opinion, some are extremely popular for good reasons and some are completely useless. Ever since the new year, my For You Page has been almost entirely based on health and wellness. Exercises such as Pilates and Solid-Core have grown in popularity. Debloating supplements and weight loss tips and tricks have also become sought-after topics for many influencers.

After the start of 2025, I vowed to become more consistent in caring for my mental and physical health. Therefore, I chose five health and wellness trends circulating on TikTok to share my opinion of whether they’re worth the hype.

Coconut Cult View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Coconut Cult (@thecoconutcult) One of the new food/supplement items that everyone has been raving about is the Coconut Cult probiotic yogurt. Almost everyone I know has at least one jar of it in their fridge. The yogurt consists of live cultures and bacteria which, in turn, helps bloating and overall digestive health. I tried the product for a week, and here’s my honest review: I definitely noticed a reduction in bloating, but I wondered, “Wouldn’t any probiotic supplement or yogurt do the same?” While the taste of Coconut Cult isn’t as bad as most people describe, I still don’t believe it’s quite worth the hype — especially with how difficult it is to find. StairMaster View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Fernandes❤️‍🔥🎱😼 (@haileyann29) Almost everyone’s New Year’s resolution included some sort of promise to be more active, causing the rise of the StairMaster machine and Pilates. While I’ve never tried Pilates, I know so many people who rave about it. However, the StairMaster is both my favorite and least favorite machine in the gym. Hailey Fernandez is a new gym influencer whose rise to fame was due to her life-changing discovery of the 45-minute stair master workout. I found it to be a great cardio addition (if you can make it past five minutes). It’s a tried-and-true workout, and, in my opinion, deserves all the recognition it’s gaining on TikTok. 5-Second Rule View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mel Robbins (@melrobbins) Developing a strong morning routine is probably the most valuable resolution I’ve implemented in my life in the new year, and I owe it all to Mel Robbins. I used to have such a difficult time getting up in the mornings, especially fighting my bad habit of snoozing the alarm clock for hours. Mel Robbins has gone viral on TikTok for her 5-Second Rule, which includes counting down from five the second your alarm rings to help you get out of bed. She also emphasizes the importance of reducing screen time and getting fresh air in the morning. This routine is one of those trends I’m happy went viral, as I would’ve never discovered it otherwise. The improvement in my mental health I’ve seen since implementing this rule in my routine is drastic, and I highly recommend it! Animal-Based Diet I’m sure all of us have seen at least a few TikToks of influencers eating steak, eggs, and avocados off a wooden cutting board, right? Well, I fell victim to this trend, and I love it. The wood-cutting board is completely useless, I’ll admit, but the combination of those three food items might be one of my favorite and easiest meals. Eating this for breakfast or early lunch gave me the energy I needed throughout the day. However, it was important to remember to include more than just these few items into my diet to get that well-balanced meal my body needs. While these trends are delicious and fun to try, I never want to restrict myself or eliminate certain food groups. Making sure I’m properly fueling my body while testing out trends has been the best combination for me. Lemme supplements View this post on Instagram A post shared by lemme (@lemme) Lastly, I’ve been a Kardashian fan for years, so when I heard Kourtney was dropping a line of supplements, I was intrigued. They grew in popularity quickly, as the gummy supplements promised to burn fat, manage weight and cravings, and help you sleep. For the price tag, I believe the only Lemme product worth buying is the “Lemme Sleep.” But then again, I feel if I bought any melatonin or magnesium supplements, it would likely have the same effect at a cheaper price.

TikTok is a place where you can find anything you’re looking for, whether that be recipe inspiration or motivation to workout. The conversations about health and wellness may be my favorite trend on the social media platform thus far, as it makes my scrolling feel somewhat less unproductive.

