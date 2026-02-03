Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
A Florida Girl’s Guide to Radiant Skin in the Winter

Daniella Fernandez Student Contributor, Florida State University
Even in Florida, winter can sneak up on your skin. The “freeze” might not be as harsh in other states, but dry air from heaters, indoor AC, and the occasional chilly nights can leave your skin feeling tight, flaky, or just… dull. I’ve learned the hard way that Florida winters require a little extra TLC if you want to keep your glow, so here’s what actually works for me.

DOUBLE UP ON MOISTURE

Before bed, I apply a thin layer of my usual moisturizer all over my face and neck, then seal it in with Vaseline or another type of petroleum jelly. It might sound a bit intense, but it traps all the hydration, and honestly, I wake up with the softest skin. 

A little bonus tip that works for me is to dab a little on dry patches, like around your nose or under your eyes, and they’ll thank you in the morning. Double moisturizing like this has completely changed my skin in the winter and I no longer have that feeling of tightness in the morning. 

HYDRATE FROM THE INSIDE

I drink water like it’s my part-time job. According to the Dermatology Group, water allows the skin to bounce back and heal scars much faster. Water can help flush out toxins within our skin, enhancing blood flow and making the skin appear clearer and more youthful. Even though Florida can still be humid, dry indoor air still sneaks in during the winter. 

Something that I found works for me is drinking herbal teas at night. Teas are great at not only warming you up, but also hydrating you without the caffeine that can interfere with your sleep. If you’re feeling a bit fancy, I love using cucumbers or oranges to create a citrus water, and this always makes drinking water feel less like a chore. 

GENTLE CLEANSING

Winter isn’t the time for harsh exfoliation. According to Harvard Health, overdoing it, whether by rubbing too hard or using a product with an extremely high concentration of acid, can trigger an irritating contact dermatitis, which can look red and angry on the skin. I stick to creamy cleansers and occasionally use a soft microfiber cloth. 

Overwashing or scrubbing too hard just dries your skin and makes the winter flakiness worse. What works for me? I cleanse in the evenings and rinse with lukewarm, not hot, water. This makes my skin feel extremely cleansed, as if I just did an exfoliation treatment.

SPF ISN’T JUST FOR SUMMER

I know, I know — the sun feels weak in winter, but Florida sun is still sneaky. I apply a lightweight SPF moisturizer every morning. Not only does it protect your skin barrier, but I swear my complexion just looks healthier overall. I think that protecting my skin from sun damage shouldn’t stop just because the temperature dropped. 

DON’T FORGET YOUR LIPS AND HANDS

When my lips feel chapped, I use a thick balm at night and keep a small stick in my bag during the day. Hands get dry too, so I leave a small tube of rich hand cream by my desk and reapply after washing. Tiny daily habits like these have made a huge difference in my skin.

Winter in Florida doesn’t have to mean dull, dry skin. With a little extra care and these personal hacks, you can keep your skin glowing going all season long. I’ve learned that spending a few minutes showing my skin some love at night makes a noticeable difference in the morning, and it’s honestly kind of fun to experiment with what works best for you. All in all, yes, winter glow in this Florida cold is totally possible!

