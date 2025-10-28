5 Ways I Keep My Skin Glowing Year-Round

There’s something about summer that makes everyone obsessed with that fresh-off-the-beach glow: sun-kissed cheeks, hydrated skin, and that golden shimmer that instantly boosts your confidence. It’s more than just a look; it’s a feeling. The way the sun warms your skin, the salt in your hair, and the effortless radiance that comes after a long day outside make you feel alive and carefree.
However, who says you have to give that up when the weather cools down or midterms take over? The truth is, you don’t have to wait for summer to feel your best. With a few holy-grail products, a solid skincare routine, and a little consistency, you can keep that bronzed, beachy glow no matter the season. Whether it’s through self-tanner, hydrating oils, or a good SPF that doubles as a highlighter, maintaining that year-round radiance is easier than you think, and totally worth it.
- START with the perfect base
-
Before any product touches my skin, I make sure it’s clean, moisturized, and ready to absorb. My secret weapon? The Lush Super Milk Glitter Mist. It gives my skin a hydrated, dewy finish while adding just a hint of shimmer. I spritz it on damp skin right after the shower; it smells like a summer day and leaves the prettiest micro-glow that peeks through anything layered on top.
Next, I go in with the Nuxe Multi-Purpose Dry Oil, a French beauty staple that feels luxurious but never greasy. It’s my year-round go-to for hydration, and it gives my legs and arms that glass-skin look without a trace of heaviness.
- build that bronze (safely)
-
Let’s be honest, the Florida sun can be brutal. That’s why I rely on a mix of self-tanning and sun-safe bronzing products to get that perfect glow.
When I’m outside, I use the Maui Babe Browning Lotion. It’s a cult favorite for a reason; it helps you achieve that deep, golden tan faster while keeping your skin smooth and hydrated in the sun. After I rinse off, I follow up with the Maui Babe Tan Enhancer and Healer, a clear moisturizer designed to protect, soothe, and prolong your tan while preventing sunburn peels.
For days when I want a sunless tan, I use the Bali Body Self Tan Body Mist. It develops evenly, doesn’t streak, and smells like a tropical vacation in a bottle.
To finish, I add a layer of Banana Boat Deep Tanning Oil Spray SPF 4 for that glossy, sunlit finish. The clear formula gives my skin a radiant sheen without feeling sticky, perfect for beach days or golden-hour beach photos.
- add the glow from within
-
Once my skin looks sun-kissed, I move to makeup that enhances it. The e.l.f. Suntouchable Whoa Glow SPF 30 is my non-negotiable base. It blurs, protects, and gives a pearly highlight all at once. I layer the e.l.f Halo Glow Liquid Filter Highlighter over it for natural coverage that still lets freckles show through.
To sculpt and warm up my face, I use the LYS Cream Bronzer Stick, blending it across my cheekbones and temples for that soft-focus bronze. For highlights, I reach for my trusty NYX Jumbo Highlighting Stick. I dab it on the bridge of my nose, cupid’s bow, and cheekbones, and suddenly I look like I just stepped out of golden hour.
- keep the routine year-round
-
Glowing skin isn’t just about products; it’s about consistency. I exfoliate twice a week, drink plenty of water, and never skip SPF, even when it’s cloudy.
Honestly, staying bronzed all year isn’t just about looks; it’s a confidence thing. There’s something about waking up, catching your reflection, and seeing that subtle shimmer that reminds you to take care of yourself, even during busy weeks.
- glow tip
-
Mix a few drops of Nuxe Dry Oil with your foundation or skin tint for a dewy, radiant finish that lasts all day. Trust me, you’ll look like you just left a tropical vacation.
At the end of the day, glowing skin isn’t just about the products you use — it’s about how you care for yourself. Whether it’s sticking to your skincare routine, drinking more water, or making sure to give yourself that extra love, the inner glow will always shine through.
