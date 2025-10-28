5 Ways I Keep My Skin Glowing Year-Round

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something about summer that makes everyone obsessed with that fresh-off-the-beach glow: sun-kissed cheeks, hydrated skin, and that golden shimmer that instantly boosts your confidence. It’s more than just a look; it’s a feeling. The way the sun warms your skin, the salt in your hair, and the effortless radiance that comes after a long day outside make you feel alive and carefree.

However, who says you have to give that up when the weather cools down or midterms take over? The truth is, you don’t have to wait for summer to feel your best. With a few holy-grail products, a solid skincare routine, and a little consistency, you can keep that bronzed, beachy glow no matter the season. Whether it’s through self-tanner, hydrating oils, or a good SPF that doubles as a highlighter, maintaining that year-round radiance is easier than you think, and totally worth it.

At the end of the day, glowing skin isn’t just about the products you use — it’s about how you care for yourself. Whether it’s sticking to your skincare routine, drinking more water, or making sure to give yourself that extra love, the inner glow will always shine through.

