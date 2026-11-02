7 Post-Halloween Recovery Tips for College Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Imagine it’s Nov. 1, and you wake up to your roommates’ out-of-town friends still on the floor, makeup all over your desk, costume pieces everywhere, and a sore throat that isn’t going away with a sip of water. For all the effort put into Halloween festivities as college students, we often forget that we still have to take care of ourselves post-Halloween weekend, so here are some self-care tips for your post-Halloween recovery!

Rest as Much as Possible

View this post on Instagram Notice how I put rest instead of sleep. After going out for days in a row, your body might wake you up at 7 a.m., and you can’t fall back asleep. Rather than taking it as a sign to get up and start your day, stay in bed if you can and rest your body and mind. Even if you’re just lying in bed with your eyes closed, your body is still getting the benefits of rest that can reduce stress, improve mood, and increase motivation that you’ll need later on. If you’re the type who doesn’t like laying down in silence, then listen to a quiet podcast, or your favorite restful music genre while closing your eyes.

Recovering from Sickness

View this post on Instagram With all the students plus their out-of-town friends out and about and in your living space during Halloween, sickness is very common. If you feel yourself getting sick, it can be helpful to drink electrolytes to help with hydration and hot lemonade to help soothe your throat and open your sinuses. If you’re in a dorm or your bank account is still suffering from Halloween, heating water in a microwave and putting in Crystal Light Lemonade packets or lemon juice with a bit of sugar are two cheap, dorm-approved methods. As soon as you feel sick, make an appointment with your doctor or campus health clinic to try and beat the rush of students after Halloween.

Staying Away from Sickness

View this post on Instagram If you’re in college, chances are your entire campus is carrying the same mysterious flu. It may not be the most glamorous or aesthetic self-care tip, but cleaning off all of the surfaces in your living space may help prevent you from becoming the next campus flu victim. If your roommate has already been claimed by sickness, wear a mask whenever you’re close to them and stay in outdoor, open spaces to help prevent sickness.

Skincare and Haircare are Musts

View this post on Instagram Your motivation may be low at this time to do any more primping after Halloween, but putting time into yourself will make all the difference in recovery. You don’t have to do a 15-step routine. Simply take a long, hot shower while listening to music or a podcast and take this time to relax from all the hecticness of this past weekend. Washing your hair and doing your skincare gets you back into the typical rhythm of your life and sets you up for success for the following week of classes.

Cleaning Your Space

View this post on Instagram Cleaning can seem like an impossible task after Halloween. Luckily, Halloween is only once a year, so all of your costumes can be shoved into a bag of your choosing to take home at the end of the semester. If you’re planning on using some of your costume pieces for other functions, then separate those into a separate bag or drawer with your other “going out” clothes. To help with motivation, call a friend and tell them about your fun Halloween experience while cleaning up. If you live with a roommate, clean the room while talking together to double your cleaning power and organize your space together.

Eat a Meal With Friends

View this post on Instagram Once you’ve properly rested, it’s very important that you eat properly to restore your energy. What better way to do this with your friends for a little debrief over brunch or dinner? Take a walk with your friends to your favorite coffee shop or new lunch place to boost your mood after waking up this weekend. If you’re low on money from the weekend, have your friends meet you in your living space or at a third space on campus and bring your own comfort foods to eat and chat.

Check Canvas and Plan Your Week