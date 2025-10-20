5 Tips to Survive Tallyween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween has always been my favorite holiday. Any excuse to dress up is one I’ll gladly take. Maybe it’s the theater major in me, but getting to take on a new character for the night makes it one of the most exciting times of the year!

In Tallahassee, Halloween (or as we call it, Tallyween) is pure chaos in the best way possible. Students from all over Florida visit the city to experience FSU’s famous party scene. With that excitement comes long lines and a level of energy that can be hard to keep up with if you’re not prepared.

After three years of celebrating Tallyween, I’ve learned a few tricks to make the most out of the weekend. Whether you’re attending your first FSU Halloween or returning for another round, these tips will help you get the most out of this unforgettable weekend.

Tallyween is more than a weekend in Tallahassee. It’s a tradition that brings students together. Each year, the city comes alive with excitement as people fill the streets in costume, ready to enjoy one of the most anticipated events of the semester.

No matter how you decide to celebrate, remember to enjoy the moment. When the weekend ends and the lights go out, it’s the memories that will stay with you.

