5 Tips to Survive Tallyween

Halloween has always been my favorite holiday. Any excuse to dress up is one I’ll gladly take. Maybe it’s the theater major in me, but getting to take on a new character for the night makes it one of the most exciting times of the year!
In Tallahassee, Halloween (or as we call it, Tallyween) is pure chaos in the best way possible. Students from all over Florida visit the city to experience FSU’s famous party scene. With that excitement comes long lines and a level of energy that can be hard to keep up with if you’re not prepared.
After three years of celebrating Tallyween, I’ve learned a few tricks to make the most out of the weekend. Whether you’re attending your first FSU Halloween or returning for another round, these tips will help you get the most out of this unforgettable weekend.
- Eat before going out
-
It might sound obvious, but eating or failing to eat before you drink can make or break your night. Too often, people head straight from getting ready to their first drink, promising to grab food later, only to realize that “later” never comes. Drinking on an empty stomach can quickly lead to feeling sick or worse: missing out on the night altogether.
Before you head out, take the time to eat something substantial, preferably with a good balance of carbs and protein. A quick meal can give you energy and help you pace yourself throughout the night. After all, the best Halloween stories are the ones you can actually remember the next day.
- Drink Electrolytes
-
If there’s one pre-party habit I swear by, it’s electrolytes. Before going out, my friends and I drink a lemon-ginger Morning Recovery Mix, and it’s been a complete game-changer. Even after a long night, I wake up feeling refreshed. Halloween weekend can stretch across multiple nights, so keeping my body hydrated is the easiest way to stay ahead of exhaustion.
You can find these mixes at CVS Pharmacy, but honestly, any electrolyte drink, like Liquid I.V. or Pedialyte, will do the trick. Staying hydrated helps me recover faster and feel like my best self when I’m ready to do it all over again the next day.
- mix-up halloween-themed Cocktails
-
Tallyween is notorious for its steep drink prices and long bar lines. Between covers and cocktails, a night out can quickly become expensive. That’s why pregame drinks are practically a Tallyween essential and making them festive only adds to the fun.
A personal favorite of mine is the Pumpkin Spice Mule, a fall-inspired twist on a classic drink. It’s also surprisingly easy to make. Just combine half a cup of pumpkin pie–flavored vodka, one-fourth cup of apple cider, and half a can of ginger beer, and it’s complete!
Whether you follow this recipe or invent your own, themed cocktails are a great way to start the night with friends. It’s creative and affordable, while setting the mood before heading out into the Tallyween chaos.
- Go out early
-
Timing is everything when it comes to Tallahassee nightlife, especially on Halloween weekend. Bars and clubs start filling up early, and lines can stretch around the block well before midnight. If you’re determined to go to a specific spot, plan to arrive at least an hour before doors open.
Getting an early start pays off in more ways than one. Not only will you spend less time waiting outside, but you’ll also avoid the late-night cover price increases that many venues implement as the night goes on. Plus, you’ll have more time to actually enjoy the atmosphere inside, rather than spending half the evening stuck in line.
- Attend house parties
-
If crowded clubs aren’t your scene, Tallahassee’s house parties offer a fun alternative. Many student organizations and clubs host Halloween events as fundraisers, and you can usually find details on Instagram or flyers posted around campus.
House parties are a great option for those looking to socialize in a more casual setting. The music is quieter, the drinks are cheaper, and people tend to be more approachable. It’s also a great opportunity to meet new friends. Every year, I find that the most memorable moments happen at smaller gatherings rather than clubs.
Tallyween is more than a weekend in Tallahassee. It’s a tradition that brings students together. Each year, the city comes alive with excitement as people fill the streets in costume, ready to enjoy one of the most anticipated events of the semester.
No matter how you decide to celebrate, remember to enjoy the moment. When the weekend ends and the lights go out, it’s the memories that will stay with you.
