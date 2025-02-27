5 Improvements to Your Night Routine That Will Have You Feeling Fresh Every Morning

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Your nighttime routine is more than just brushing your teeth and hopping into bed. Consider it a self-care ritual that sets the tone for how you rest and go through the next day. If your current routine is feeling a little dull, it’s time to jazz it up a bit! A well-crafted nighttime routine can enhance relaxation and improve sleep quality and mental well-being. Here are five ways to make your next nighttime ritual the best it’s ever been:

change your lighting

The best way to wind down is to start with ambient lighting. Harsh overhead lights can be stimulating, so opt for dim, warm tones instead. Warm and dreamy lighting such as fairy lights, Himalayan salt lamps, or candles can transform your bedroom into a dreamy retreat. This lighting instantly creates a cozy spa-like atmosphere, enhancing relaxation and getting you in the mindset for a good night’s rest. By incorporating these elements, you’ll signal to your brain that it’s time to unwind and prepare for sleep. So, dim the lights, light your favorite candle, and let the relaxation begin!

Revamp your shower routine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tree Hut (@treehut) A relaxing shower is the perfect way to wash away the day’s stress. Use shower steamers infused with essential oils to take this experience to the next level. These release essential oils into the steam, creating a spa-like atmosphere right in your bathroom. Choose lavender for relaxation, eucalyptus for clarity, or rose for a romantic touch. In addition to this, upgrade your skincare routine by double cleansing, exfoliating, and applying a nourishing face mask. These steps will help remove the dirt and pollutants accumulated throughout the day, leaving your skin feeling fresh and rejuvenated. A hydrating overnight mask or a facial roller massage can be the perfect way to end your skincare routine, promoting circulation and relaxation.

have a relaxing drink

A nighttime drink is a staple in my bedtime routine. Use this as a time to treat yourself to a soothing, sleep-enhancing drink. A cup of chamomile or lavender tea can help you relax, while a warm golden milk latte (made with turmeric and almond milk) can give your skin a radiant boost while you sleep. Other great options include warm milk with a bit of cinnamon or magnesium-rich milk to promote muscle relaxation and deep sleep. Creating a ritual around your nighttime drink, such as sipping it while reading a book or journaling, can make this step even more enjoyable and relaxing.

choose comfortable sleepwear

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) While sleeping isn’t a fashion show, it’s important to choose something that’ll yield the best sleep results. Nothing says comfortable like slipping into soft, silky pajamas or a satin robe. Try for breathable, skin-friendly fabrics like silk or bamboo to keep you feeling comfy and chic all night long. For extra benefits, invest in a silk pillowcase. Silk reduces friction on your hair and skin, preventing frizz, breakouts, and sleep creases. A plush, weighted blanket can also provide a sense of security and comfort, helping you fall asleep faster and sleep more soundly.

wind down in the right way