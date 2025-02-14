5 Self-Care Activities That Help Me Decompress After a Stressful Week

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Life at Florida State often seems like working hard and playing hard, but what happens when I’m tired of going hard? A night out at one of Tallahassee’s “premier” bars or a backyard function at Wonky Town is great, but when can I simply relax?

Every once in a while, I find myself with nothing to do on a weekend. There’s no homework due Sunday night, no plans I want to cancel at the last minute, and no party or date I have to primp for. It’s beautiful. These are the days introverts like myself pray for.

After a particularly tough week, much like this one, what I look forward to most is being alone in my bedroom with a show on the TV and a delicious meal on my lap. My incoming self-care weekend has been the star in the sky guiding me through this week. For anyone looking to decompress, maybe you can gain inspiration from my self-care routine!

Cleaning my Room (serious) If you’re anything like me, your room looks like a disaster zone after getting ready in the morning. My hair straightener is on the ground, clothes are piled on the floor and chairs, my desk appears more like a vanity than a place to actually complete assignments, and last night’s munchies are on my nightstand. I’m being very forgiving in this description. Now imagine the pile-up after five days of class where you’ve barely even had time to eat lunch. My ultimate act of self-care is giving myself a clean space to exist, and this is the thing I look forward to the most. I need a reset where I do my laundry, throw away trash, put away all my lotions, oils, and makeup, and change my sheets. We all know the details that go into cleaning our rooms. Sometimes, it’s a quick pick-up, and other times, it’s deconstructing the heaping pile of random objects on your tiny Target desk. Either way, nothing is more satisfying than sitting on a freshly made bed and overlooking a clean bedroom, knowing you can relax. Rotting in Bed and Streaming Media View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annabel Le (@annabel_le) This is a classic. I can guarantee that almost every college student spends some time each day rotting in bed and scrolling through social media. As much as professionals advise against extensive social media and phone use, it’s a guilty pleasure I won’t give up. I turn off my brain and scroll Instagram reels (weird) or TikTok. Is this bad for me? Probably. Do I really care? No. Indulging in Beauty Maintenance I’m someone who loves to have their nails done because it makes me feel so put together, even if I look like a mess. I’m also one of those people who pick at their nail polish incessantly, and it looks like some weird abstract art piece at the end of the week. So, on every self-care weekend, I do my nails, oil my hair, and take a ridiculously long “everything shower.” Every girl knows the restorative power of the everything shower. I indulge myself by applying random face masks, putting on Aquaphor like gloves and socks, and prodding at my face in the mirror. Once in a while, when I feel like playing with fire, I’ll wax because it’s a good way to waste an afternoon and give myself a backache. Cooking or Eating Out This one is an either/or situation. Depending on my mood, energy levels, and bank account, I’ll indulge in some tasty take-out or meal at home. During the week, my meals are boring, usually some chicken and Brussels sprouts, or pasta with tinned calamari. On the weekends, I take the time to find some fun recipes and spend about two hours making something that should only take 30 minutes. I was quite the chef in high school using my parent’s groceries, and every once in a while, it’s nice to chef it up again. Reading (In a lovely setting) With the semester starting to pick up in pace, reading anything not school-related is a luxury. I’m well aware that reading isn’t for everyone, but it’s one of my all-time favorite things to do on a weekend. Typically, I put this one last on my list of things I do, then set aside the most time for it. It’s insanely fun to get lost in a book, and if I let myself, I’ll spend the whole day reading. Now, in this entire list, you might’ve noticed I haven’t mentioned going outside once. This is where the outdoors joins the conversation. I’m very lucky to live in a house with a lovely front porch and greenery surrounding the entire yard, and this is where I sit. I’ll make myself some tea and read my book. This weekend, it’s Roxana, The Fortunate Mistress by Daniel Defoe. Florida State and Tallahassee have some incredible outdoor spots where you can spend the afternoon reading. Whether you drive to Governor’s Park or sit out on Landis Green, go outside and try it out!

To recap this long article: cook, clean, rot, read outside, and invest in what makes you look and feel good. Not everyone feels the need to take an entire weekend to indulge in this kind of self-care, and for some people, it looks like going out with your friends and being social. The self-care weekend looks different for everyone, but what matters is that you allow yourself the time to have one!

