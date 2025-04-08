5 Free Hobbies That Changed My Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Have you ever been up at 2 a.m. wishing you could reinvent your entire life? That’s me every two to three months. However, unlike the influencers I saw online, I didn’t have $200 for Pilates classes. All I had was expired makeup from Target and a yoga mat from Five Below. It’s times like those that force you to get creative, and it showed me that you don’t need the latest trends or products to create a life you’re excited about.

One thing I want to note is that hobbies are supposed to be fun! You don’t have to be the best at something for it to bring you joy. The best way you can reinvent yourself is by giving up expectations others have for you or that you created for yourself. Do things that make you happy, regardless of whether you’re “good” at them or not.

Now that you don’t have to be perfect, you can simply have fun. If you’re looking for new hobbies to boost your mental and physical health or just for something to pass the time, here are five free ways to add some spice to your life:

dancing View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neon Rainbows: Queer Country (@neonrainbowstx) I’m sure you remember how fun it was to have dance parties in your room when you were supposed to be cleaning. Dancing never goes out of style, and no matter your music taste, there’s a way to dance to it. If you need someone to guide you through all the moves, dance cardio classes are your best bet. If you’ve fallen for the country comeback, line dancing is the perfect mix of exercise and nightlife fun. You can learn the dances on your own and then hit the town. The perks of dancing like this are that you don’t need rhythm; you can just pick up the moves and enjoy! collecting trinkets What is life if not a collection of memories? That’s what I told myself when my friends laughed at me for saving a crushed-up Monster can from a football game just because it was a reminder of a fun night. If you’re like me, this is one of the best hobbies because there are so many ways you can preserve things, and it’s so sweet to have a collection of your favorite moments in life. People say scrapbooking is expensive, but if you have colored markers and some glue, you’re already set! I reuse old envelopes to hold cards and shoe boxes for my bigger trinkets, and it works like a charm. It’s also never too late to start. You can save movie tickets or birthday cards and have a memento box in no time! writing View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE UNSENT PROJECT (@theunsentproject) Although journaling has several benefits, there are so many other ways to write. If you used to love Pinterest poetry in middle school like me, you can transcribe your favorites into a notebook or create your own. I recommend The Unsent Project to everyone I meet. Whether you want to scroll through messages or leave your own, it’s a great way to write in short bursts every day. Make playlists and boards If you’re a music junkie, making curated playlists is a great way to discover new music. Apps like Airbuds and Superfan help you share the sounds you love with others and see an overview of your listening history. For people who want a more hands-on activity, making boards might be your next thing. You can make prayer boards, vision boards, mood boards, and everything in between. The beauty of personalized hobbies like these is that you can make them as creative or as simple as you want. It’ll help you discover more about yourself and the world around you. develop your brand View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Social Studio | London Creative Agency (@socialstudiocreative) This might not sound like a typical hobby, but if you want to change your aesthetic or reinvent yourself, it’s the one you should try. Trust me, it’s way easier than it sounds. All you have to do is pick some of your favorite things that you feel truly define you as a person and branch out from there. For example, my favorite thing is music, so you can always find me making Spotify playlists, writing about them, or out dancing. Everyone who knows me thinks of me when it comes to those things. It’s my brand, and I love it because it’s based on what makes me happy. Surrounding yourself with things you love will give you outlets that reenergize you and add to your life. This is a great hobby because the possibilities are endless, and anytime you want a new look, you can pick new things to try out!

Remember, you don’t have to be good at something to make it worthwhile. You deserve to have activities in your life that fill your cup, no matter what level you’re at. While you’re at it, you might just make new friends and discover more about yourself in the process. Life is too short not to have cool hobbies, so try one out and let me know how it goes!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!