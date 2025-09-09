5 Best Shoes Needed for This School Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Shoes are an essential part of an outfit; they complete the look. However, I’ll be the first to say that I won’t be walking all around campus for classes in pain from blisters. Cute and comfy is exactly what one needs for their shoes.

The most versatile accessory is shoes since they combine style, practicality, support, and personality all in one product. A good pair of shoes can boost your confidence, tie the colors of an outfit together, and be used to express yourself. Here are all the shoes that can do that for you this upcoming semester!

Adidas Sambas og shoes You can’t go wrong with a pair of Adidas Sambas. With how many styles and colors Adidas offers, you’re sure to find ones that fit your vibe or match most of your closet colors. Adding different laces, charms, or pins can also add your own personal touch to your shoes! Even if they end up going out of style, they’re the perfect class shoe. Personally, I’ll wear these shoes until I physically can’t anymore. Birkenstocks So, this is a hot take for sure… I feel like if you like Birkenstocks, you love them, and if you aren’t a fan, you hate them. I understand both sides, but the great thing is they have so many amazing styles and are so easy to slip on and off. I wouldn’t recommend them for formal events, but they’re the best everyday shoes. From the Arizona Sandals to the Boston Clogs, there are so many different types of Birkenstocks to slip on when you’re on the go! new balance View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mix North (@shopmixnorth) I don’t care what people say about calling these ‘dad shoes.’ Perhaps they are, but they’re

comfortable and perfect for walking around campus. Personally, I love styling them with an

athletic set to a Pilates or yoga class. Different New Balances can be styled for a more

athleisure style or dressed up with some dress pants and a black shirt to create a cool ‘off-duty

model’ look. cowgirl boots View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Anika (@alexandra_anika_) These definitely aren’t a class shoe, but rather a must-have for football season. Boots instantly elevate any outfit for game day, whether it’s with a dress or a skirt. Cowgirl boots are practically tradition, specifically in the South. I love it when girls add bows to the sides of their boots to match their school color. Mixing practical and stylish, these boots will never let you down on Saturdays this fall. hoka Going to the gym, walking to class, and getting coffee in the mornings are all things that this shoe embodies. If you like fun, vibrant colors, Hokas are for you. Genuinely, for me, they feel like walking on a cloud. They’re running shoes, which makes sense because of how light they are. However, why not wear them everywhere if they’re comfortable?

From lounging around, attending football games, to working out at the gym, this list of shoes will get you through the fall semester with the coolest outfits. At the end of the day, Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw knew what she was doing, buying $40K worth of shoes. College is a good era to start building a shoe closet like hers.

