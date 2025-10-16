5 Ways to Stay Fit With Your Friends

Starting college means juggling classes and a social life, and it’s not always easy. I like to de-stress and stay healthy by working out with my friends. Here are some fun, energizing ways to stay fit together right here on FSU’s beautiful campus!
- Going for a walk
-
After a long day, whether it’s taking that midterm you’ve been studying for or tackling a group project that’s taken over your life, a walk around Doak Campbell Stadium is a great way to unwind, reflect, and catch up with a friend who’s there to listen.
If you’re an early riser, you can do this in the morning! Watching the sunrise and getting in your steps doesn’t sound like a bad idea. With a friend or a group of friends, however, you can take many laps around the stadium. I like going around 8 a.m. to walk a mile and then get coffee from The Frother’s Daughter.
If you’re a sunset type of person, going around 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. is perfect. I do this about two or three times a week. During this time, a gentle breeze blows, making it nice and cool. The natural beauty of Florida State truly shines at Doak. These walks are a great way to spend quality time with your friends and be present.
- Group Fitness
-
Group fitness classes at the Leach Center are a fun and motivating way to stay active while connecting with friends and family. With over 20 class options, including spinning, mat Pilates, Zumba, and kickboxing, there’s something for every interest and fitness level.
To grab a spot, register 25 hours in advance through the myFSU app by selecting the Campus Recreation tab. Classes fill up fast, so setting an alarm for when registration opens is a smart way to stay ahead.
Whether you’re trying something new or just looking to move with friends, group fitness at the Leach makes staying healthy easy and enjoyable. It’s an excellent way to develop a routine and stay on top of a schedule.
Being organized and consistent is important in college, and staying fit with my friends has taught me to be disciplined and efficient with my time. I love doing this after finishing my last class of the day because I look forward to seeing my friends and staying active.
- running club
-
Joining a running club can give you a sense of freedom once the adrenaline kicks in. The shared experience of this feeling with your friends creates a strong sense of community and support.
Tallahassee has a run club called Peak Pulse Tally that meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. to go on a 2-mile run or 1-mile walk (depending on how you’re feeling). Peak Pulse is more than a basic run club — it’s a place with great people, great energy, and a supportive community.
When I joined, I immediately felt a sense of ease and accomplishment. I felt less anxious with a clear mind and felt like I met a measurable goal. The physical challenge and mental relief are the perfect mix to share with your friends.
- intramural sports
-
Intramural (IM) Sports at Florida State serves as a perfect opportunity to meet many people and make friends alongside your existing friends. Whether you love soccer, tennis, pickleball, or volleyball, FSU IM Sports has you covered. You can join by getting recruited by a team, referred to by a current member, or registering as a free agent to let existing teams know you’re available.
IM Sports are all about low-pressure, high-energy fun — the best kind of competition. Whether you’re bouncing back from a tough exam, a breakup, or just a stressful week, IM Sports are the perfect way to blow off steam.
I started playing tennis through my sorority’s IM Sports team since I used to play back home, and I’ve loved getting back into the game. It brings structure to my week, helps me stay active, and most importantly, creates some of my favorite college memories.
Staying fit in college doesn’t have to be a solo mission. Whether it’s walking around Doak Campbell Stadium at sunset, hitting a group fitness class at the Leach, joining a run club, or competing in intramural sports, FSU offers countless ways to stay active while building meaningful connections.
These activities not only help you maintain your physical health but also give you space to recharge mentally, bond with friends, and find balance in the chaos of college life. So, grab your friends and start moving!
