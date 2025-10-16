5 Ways to Stay Fit With Your Friends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting college means juggling classes and a social life, and it’s not always easy. I like to de-stress and stay healthy by working out with my friends. Here are some fun, energizing ways to stay fit together right here on FSU’s beautiful campus!

Going for a walk

After a long day, whether it’s taking that midterm you’ve been studying for or tackling a group project that’s taken over your life, a walk around Doak Campbell Stadium is a great way to unwind, reflect, and catch up with a friend who’s there to listen. If you’re an early riser, you can do this in the morning! Watching the sunrise and getting in your steps doesn’t sound like a bad idea. With a friend or a group of friends, however, you can take many laps around the stadium. I like going around 8 a.m. to walk a mile and then get coffee from The Frother’s Daughter. If you’re a sunset type of person, going around 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. is perfect. I do this about two or three times a week. During this time, a gentle breeze blows, making it nice and cool. The natural beauty of Florida State truly shines at Doak. These walks are a great way to spend quality time with your friends and be present.

Group Fitness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Campus Recreation (@fsucampusrec) Group fitness classes at the Leach Center are a fun and motivating way to stay active while connecting with friends and family. With over 20 class options, including spinning, mat Pilates, Zumba, and kickboxing, there’s something for every interest and fitness level. To grab a spot, register 25 hours in advance through the myFSU app by selecting the Campus Recreation tab. Classes fill up fast, so setting an alarm for when registration opens is a smart way to stay ahead. Whether you’re trying something new or just looking to move with friends, group fitness at the Leach makes staying healthy easy and enjoyable. It’s an excellent way to develop a routine and stay on top of a schedule. Being organized and consistent is important in college, and staying fit with my friends has taught me to be disciplined and efficient with my time. I love doing this after finishing my last class of the day because I look forward to seeing my friends and staying active.

running club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peak Pulse Run Club (@peakpulsetally) Joining a running club can give you a sense of freedom once the adrenaline kicks in. The shared experience of this feeling with your friends creates a strong sense of community and support. ​Tallahassee has a run club called Peak Pulse Tally that meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. to go on a 2-mile run or 1-mile walk (depending on how you’re feeling). Peak Pulse is more than a basic run club — it’s a place with great people, great energy, and a supportive community. When I joined, I immediately felt a sense of ease and accomplishment. I felt less anxious with a clear mind and felt like I met a measurable goal. The physical challenge and mental relief are the perfect mix to share with your friends.

intramural sports