Running in Tallahassee: A Guide for Runners at FSU

On the early morning of Feb. 2, hundreds of college-aged girls in brightly colored athleisure and slick-back hairstyles traipsed up the hills of South Monroe Street toward the Florida Capitol. They were on a mission, on their way to the start line of the 50th Annual Tallahassee Marathon & Half Marathon.
As my roommate and I steeled ourselves for 13.1 miles of relative hell, with Lululemon outfits on and tight braids in our hair, we looked around and saw so many of our fellow college students. The Tallahassee running community surrounded us, and we all had the same goal: to cross the starting line before us and finish the race in College Town.
Between everyone and the end of the race? Various parts of the city. We had to tackle hundreds of feet of elevation gain and run around Lake Ella, Cascades Park, Doak Campbell Stadium, and more before we could finish to the cheers of a sign-holding, medal-bearing crowd.
Running is hard, whether you’re doing it for a medal or simply to get in those dreaded 10 minutes on the treadmill at FSU’s Leach Recreation Center. But it’s easier when you have places to explore and a community behind you. When I’m questioning whether I need to stay active, a new trail to try or a friend to run with can make all the difference.
For my fellow runners at FSU, here’s your guide to running in Tallahassee, including where to run and who with, so you can get excited to step out into the city for your cardio.
- Lap Lake Ella and Cascades Park
-
As someone who’s lived in South Florida for seven years, Tallahassee’s lakes and parks can feel like such a treat. Just minutes away from FSU, you can breathe in the pine scent of hidden trails and lap around twinkling water at sunset.
Lake Ella is the perfect short loop (0.8-mile trails and more mileage potential in the surrounding neighborhood), complete with a nearby coffee shop for a post-jog pick-me-up.
In addition, lapping Cascades Park on South Gadsden Street was one of my favorite parts of the Tally Half Marathon. Its 2.3 miles of trails meander around relaxing grassy areas and fountains.
- Trail Tom Brown Park, J.R. Alford Greenway, or Apalachee Regional Park
-
For even more gorgeous lakes and longer off-road runs, taking on the trails at Tom Brown Park or J.R. Alford Greenway will leave you feeling intertwined with the natural environment of Tallahassee.
At Apalachee Regional Park, you may see ex-high school cross-country runners delighting in a 5K course. This is because the park is one of the nation’s few sites designed specifically for cross-country races.
- Find a Running Buddy or Community
-
Now that you’ve found your favorite trail out in the Tallahassee wilderness, who are you bringing for your Saturday morning jog? I’m lucky enough to have found my running buddy in my roommate. She’s the only reason I kept up with my half-marathon training. But, if your friends can’t bear this idea, the Tallahassee running community’s got you covered.
FSU’s very own Seminole Striders welcome runners of all levels, hosting a combination of on and off-campus practices. They also keep their members incentivized with post-run pasta parties.
In the larger community outside of FSU, the Gulf Winds Track Club hosts regular races, and the Tallahassee group of Black Girls RUN! helps encourage Black women to prioritize and enjoy fitness.
I hope this guide helps you get a headstart on your days of running through Tallahassee with friends and those in your community and exploring all the beauty the city offers. Happy running!
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!