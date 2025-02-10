Running in Tallahassee: A Guide for Runners at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

On the early morning of Feb. 2, hundreds of college-aged girls in brightly colored athleisure and slick-back hairstyles traipsed up the hills of South Monroe Street toward the Florida Capitol. They were on a mission, on their way to the start line of the 50th Annual Tallahassee Marathon & Half Marathon.

As my roommate and I steeled ourselves for 13.1 miles of relative hell, with Lululemon outfits on and tight braids in our hair, we looked around and saw so many of our fellow college students. The Tallahassee running community surrounded us, and we all had the same goal: to cross the starting line before us and finish the race in College Town.

Between everyone and the end of the race? Various parts of the city. We had to tackle hundreds of feet of elevation gain and run around Lake Ella, Cascades Park, Doak Campbell Stadium, and more before we could finish to the cheers of a sign-holding, medal-bearing crowd.

Running is hard, whether you’re doing it for a medal or simply to get in those dreaded 10 minutes on the treadmill at FSU’s Leach Recreation Center. But it’s easier when you have places to explore and a community behind you. When I’m questioning whether I need to stay active, a new trail to try or a friend to run with can make all the difference.

For my fellow runners at FSU, here’s your guide to running in Tallahassee, including where to run and who with, so you can get excited to step out into the city for your cardio.

I hope this guide helps you get a headstart on your days of running through Tallahassee with friends and those in your community and exploring all the beauty the city offers. Happy running!

