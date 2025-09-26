4 Self-Care Ideas To Try After a Busy Week

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the semester picks up and schoolwork gets more intense, it’s important to take the time to slow down and decompress. Constant productivity, while admirable in theory, isn’t typically realistic or beneficial in the long term. Self-care is so incredibly important for mental health and overall well-being and must be taken seriously. Below, I’ve listed some amazing self-care habits to wind down after a busy week.

Exercise

One of my favorite self-care habits is exercise. Physical activity is so beneficial for my mental health and a great way to release stress. Whether it’s a long gym session or a short walk, any form of movement is great for boosting my mood.

A walk around FSU’s campus is a fantastic way of incorporating exercise into your daily routine while also taking in some beautiful views. I also like going to a workout class, which is another way to release endorphins and meet some new people.

Personal Hygiene

Engaging in personal hygiene is another easy yet super-effective self-care activity. I find that a relaxing, warm bath is such a simple task that can do wonders for my health. Playing some good music in the background or reading a book can enhance the experience and make it so much more enjoyable.

Other ways of practicing personal hygiene include following a skin-care routine, applying face masks, or brushing your hair. Treating yourself to a manicure or pedicure after the end of a long week can also serve as a little reward. Overall, taking care of your body boosts self-esteem, confidence, and is a wonderful way to feel better after a long week.

Engage with your hobbies

Another way to relax after completing assignments and other responsibilities is by partaking in hobbies. These can include painting, watching a favorite movie or TV show, playing a sport, or doing puzzles.

I think that doing something creative like baking or writing can be incredibly fun and a great outlet to release any stress. Even taking the time to discover a new hobby can be exciting and allow you to explore new interests and passions.

Spend time with others

Hanging out with friends and being involved in your community can be a great form of self-care. Making the time to plan a dinner date with friends or a phone call with a family member can be really fulfilling. Since it’s college football season, going to a game with friends can be a way to practice self-care and unwind at the end of the week, all while supporting your team!

Social support is so important to me because it helps me feel a sense of connection and belonging. After a week of a packed schedule, friends and family time could be the perfect way to get grounded.

Of course, not every self-care activity listed in this article will be fulfilling for everyone. Everyone has different ways of unwinding and decompressing. Some are naturally more introverted and would prefer staying in and watching a movie after a long week than going out with friends, and that’s completely fine. It’s important to remember that self-care is personal, and whatever feels best for you is what you should do!

