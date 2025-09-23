A Quick Guide to Our 2025 FSU Football Team

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With open arms, we welcome another FSU football season in Tallahassee this year, and there could be nothing more exciting than our own Seminoles making a fighting comeback from the arguable atrocities of our 2024 season.

With spirits high after our last two wins, we’re back and truly better than ever, but how? Here’s a quick guide to everything FSU football: coaches, players, rankings, and more!

Meet Our 2025 Roster

This year, the FSU Seminoles have been blessed with a few new faces as well as some returning heroines who have contributed heavily to the resounding whispers about our team’s road to the playoffs. From star quarterback Tommy Castellanos to key defensive players like Darrel Jackson Jr. and Jeremiah Wilson, this team has truly proven itself to be a force to be reckoned with in the world of college football.

Castellanos is likely a name that’s been hard to miss on campus this year, but who is he, and why should we care about him? Castellanos has been a trailblazer this year, leading a previously drowning team out of its losing streak with his refreshing leadership skills and daring plays in this 2025 season.

He began his college career at UCF just before transferring to Boston College, leading his team in a huge upset against FSU in the 2024 season, beating us 28-13. Following that season, however, Castellanos chose to continue his football journey as a senior at FSU as the starting quarterback and has proven himself as a college player to be watched.

Castellanos is easily one of the most memorable players on the field; however, the FSU roster currently boasts roughly 107 players who contribute to the team on and off the gameday field.

Some other notable names include Squirrel White (No. 5, Wide Receiver), Earl Little Jr. (No. 0, Safety), Shyheim Brown (No. 35, Safety), Duce Robinson (No. 1, Wide Receiver), Elijah Herring (No. 31, Linebacker), Darrell Jackson Jr. (No. 6, Defensive Tackle), Kam Davis (No. 3, Running Back), Daniel Lyons (No. 97, Defensive Tackle), Roydell Williams (No. 5, Running Back), and Deamontae Diggs (No. 94, Defensive End).

Coaching Changes

If you didn’t know, our team saw a few coaching alterations after the disaster of a season that occurred in 2024. Regarding our team’s success going into week four, the coaching switch-ups are extremely relevant because these individuals have made large contributions to changes in approach and execution in the overall games.

Gus Malzahn, FSU’s new offensive coordinator, has been recently praised for his high-powered, explosive take on the game and ability to execute efficient and successful offensive plays that capitalize on the talent of individual players and their speed, aggression, and unpredictability.

Malzahn has previously beaten multiple records and led the Auburn Tigers into countless victories and awards, achieving the same with the UCF Knights and Arkansas Razorbacks on multiple occasions across his career. Malzahn has completely changed the game for FSU, giving us the chance to work with plays that incorporate a quarterback who, you know, completes passes… Sorry, DJ!

On the defensive side, Tony White was recently hired as the new defensive coordinator, focusing on creating turnovers and preventing big plays that could put the team in compromising positions. Like Malzahn, White boasts a hefty record of accolades contributing to his reliability as a proficient defensive coordinator for the Seminoles this year. Before joining us, White worked in multiple defensive coaching positions at New Mexico, San Diego State, Arizona State, Syracuse, and Nebraska.

These coaching changes are incredibly important to the potential success of our FSU football team this year, and while these names might not seem as important as Castellanos or Squirrel from an outsider standpoint, they play a huge part in the success of the team. Whether you’re a die-hard Seminoles fan or just looking for fun game day vibes, coaching updates like these are worth keeping an eye on.

What to Expect This Season

It’s hard to predict a season like this because of so many competing factors, but it’s important to know whose opinions matter and what to tune into if you’re truly interested in the success of our team this year.

One of the most important aspects of college football ranking is the AP Top 25 rankings. Are you wondering where all the Instagram posts about FSU making the top 8, UF falling off the table, and USF moving up and down the ranks as a previously unimportant team come from? It all stems from the AP Top 25 Poll, a tradition since 1936 that tracks the success of each notable college football team based on a multitude of factors.

The poll is created by a list of voters and averaged after every week of football, and without fail, it causes talk every release day. Right now, FSU is sitting at No. 8 on the Top 25 poll, previously ranking No. 7 the week prior. The week before, FSU sat at No. 10, a placement voted for based upon the smashing win against Alabama and the slaughter match between East Texas A&M and FSU (77-3).

Based on the AP poll rankings, chatter across platforms like ESPN, College GameDay, The Pat McAfee Show, and social media, the Seminoles are projected to have a successful schedule, with easier matchups for the rest of the season than many other schools face. Currently, our most challenging match to date will be on Oct. 4 against long-lasting rival, Miami.

As stated by many sources, the Miami quarterback Carson Beck will surely be a daunting opponent, but with FSU’s current track record, coaching experience, and player talent, the chances of beating Miami are much higher than last year’s.

Stay Connected

Following FSU football, or any sport for that matter, can be a headache. To make sure you can keep up with our team and support them, I would recommend following them on social media and any notable players. Further, one of the easiest ways to track FSU’s success is the AP poll. If you want more information on the meaning of the poll, it’s easily a Google search away, but if you’re just looking to check on the Seminoles, make sure to track their wins throughout the season!

Football is obviously a much more convoluted sport than I’ve made it seem, so if you’re looking for a more in-depth explanation of the game itself, just tune into any NFL or college football games going on this season. It’s the perfect time to learn a little bit more about the sport and try to stay on track with the largely male obsession that is football. Believe it or not, the game is actually a lot more fun than it may seem!

