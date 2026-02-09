4 Fun Valentine’s Day Activities for Single Ladies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve officially arrived at that time of year — it’s finally February! For some, this month is their favorite, and for others, it’s the absolute worst. In just a few days, it’ll be Valentine’s Day. Whether you love it or hate it, there’s no doubt that this holiday is one of the biggest days of the year.

However, not everyone will be celebrating with that special someone. Valentine’s Day is notoriously known for its heavy emphasis on romantic love, to the displeasure of many. Even so, should Valentine’s Day only revolve around couples?

Well, it doesn’t have to! Valentine’s Day is a holiday centered on various types of love, including platonic love, self-love, and familial love, among others. For us in college, that can look like giving gifts to our best friends or treating ourselves to a nice meal.

If you’re anything like me, you’re looking for ways to make the holiday special, even if it’s without a boyfriend. Here are four fun activities you can try out this Valentine’s Day.

Plan a Solo Date View this post on Instagram Without a doubt, one of the best ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day is by taking yourself out on a solo date. You don’t need to worry about planning an activity that suits two people; instead, all you have to do is figure out what you would like to do most! A solo date can look like many things: going to see a movie, eating at a nice restaurant, or booking a salon appointment. What matters is that you’re doing the things you love most. The best part is that you get to choose the budget! You can get dressed in your favorite clothes and do what your heart desires. If you’ve been needing some time for yourself over the last few weeks, then this may be the best gift you can give yourself this Valentine’s Day. Make a Gift for Your Friends and Family One of the best parts of Valentine’s Day is giving your loved ones a special gift to show your love. This doesn’t necessarily have to be candy and roses; it can be anything! If you prefer more personalized gifts, you can make them a basket of their favorite things with a short message. However, if you’re more of an artsy person, you can paint something for them, crochet, or bake a sweet treat that they enjoy. One thing’s for sure: anything you give your loved ones will make them very happy — the possibilities are endless! Have a Galentine’s Night View this post on Instagram By far, this one’s a crowd pleaser. What better way to spend Valentine’s Day than being with your best friends? Most friends plan a Galentine’s party before Valentine’s Day to give each other gifts and catch up. This can look like playing games, bringing snacks and candy, and wearing comfy pajamas. What matters is that everyone’s having fun and feeling relaxed; that’s what a girls’ night is for, after all. The best part is decorating the place however you’d like! Pink, red, and white are the signature Valentine’s Day colors, but you can throw on as many decorations as you please. Surround Others With Love View this post on Instagram This time of year can be difficult for many. You never know what someone’s going through, and maybe what they need is knowing that someone cares. Whether it be complimenting a coworker, listening to a friend when they’re down, or donating money to a local animal shelter, there are numerous ways to show love. Even to a stranger you’ve just met on the street, being kind always goes a long way. Not only will it make that person or group feel good, but it’ll also make you feel good, too. Isn’t that what Valentine’s Day is all about?

If there’s anything you should take away from this, it’s that there are dozens of ways to give love this season. It may feel like you’re the only single person in your group of friends, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the holiday. Above all else, make sure that those around you know they’re loved and appreciated by you.

