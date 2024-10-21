4 Tips To Enjoy Being Single in College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s easy to feel like you’re missing out on something when you’re not in a relationship in college. However, just because you don’t have an honorary plus one doesn’t mean you must feel lonely. Recently, I’ve started to find a lot of joy in living my life in solo mode, especially since there are so many things to do on your own that can make you more productive and keep you entertained! Here are a few examples:

Make a Schedule The biggest way I make the most out of being single is by creating and staying on top of a schedule. It’s a great way to keep yourself busy and stay organized! However, creating a schedule doesn’t have to mean just listing out your classes and extracurriculars; it’s also a way for you to find your groove. Maybe you can plan out that walk you’ve been wanting to take or have a dinner date with a friend. I avoid the “Sunday scaries” by planning out my Sunday reset days so I keep myself busy until the late afternoon. With this, you can make your schedule even more personalized by investing in a paper planner to map out all your future adventures. Take Yourself on a Date @stawrgirlz new mindset unlocked || #pinterestinspo #pinterestaesthetic #aesthetic #fypシ #booktok #wecantbefriends #foryoupage ♬ original sound – 𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐲🕷️ Dates aren’t only reserved for couples! I’ve learned that sometimes it’s fun to go out and do things on your own. Self-dates can be pretty much anything you’d like, whether it be grabbing a meal on your own or fully attending a concert. This activity is especially perfect if you’re a fan of people-watching, it can be so entertaining just observing others. Recently, I’ve started taking myself on dates to the nail salon. I used to only get my nails done occasionally, but now it’s become a crucial part of my self-care routine to get them touched up. You can turn any task into an exciting experience! Have a Solo Movie Night My new favorite activity has been partaking in solo movie nights. Cook up some popcorn, grab your favorite cozy blanket, and pick out any movie you like. The best part is, you don’t have to agree on one with someone else! I try to diversify what movies I watch by sometimes watching one of my classic favorites and other times, exploring new options that have been on my list. Getting involved on the popular movie ranking site “Letterboxd” can make this activity even more fun. This site allows you to rate movies out of five stars, leave your very own reviews, and rank your top favorite films. I love to log all my movie night films and look back on them later! Let Your Self-Love Bloom View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronica Tadeo (@veronicatadeo__) It might be silly to remind you of the Miley Cyrus song, but a refreshing thing you can do is buy yourself flowers! In my opinion, flowers are so positive and can liven up a space very nicely. Trader Joe’s is my favorite place to get flowers since they have pre-made, petite bouquets that can fit into any small vase or jar. Additionally, if you want to get creative, you can easily turn into an amateur florist with this activity! It’s simple to make your bouquets at home by simply buying all your favorite flowers and organizing them into a perfect centerpiece.

College goes by so quickly, no need to rush yourself into a situation if you’re not ready for it. Have fun with your friends, go dancing, make jokes, listen to music — there’s so much to do on your own. Why not soak up the single life in any way you can?

