4 Easy Protein Recipes for Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the weather begins to cool down (even if it’s only by a couple degrees), and the fall vibes start to kick in, there’s nothing I get more excited for than the amazing foods that come with the fall season, like pumpkin spice lattes, apple pie, and pumpkin bread.

However, this year, I’m focusing on healthier eating and fueling my body with food that will keep me going between classes and the gym. Prioritizing protein in my diet is a great way to implement this! So, whether you’re meal prepping for the week or you want to enjoy some fall-flavored treats while still hitting your protein goals, these high-protein recipes are here to add a little bit of (pumpkin) spice into your life this fall season.

Protein Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins Obviously, you can’t have fall without pumpkin spice. This viral TikTok recipe, inspired by Starbucks’ fan favorite pumpkin cream cheese muffins, has about six grams of protein per muffin. This particular version of the recipe is also gluten-free! Ingredients: Muffin: 1 box of pumpkin bread mix — I recommend the one by Simple Mills!

3 eggs

1/3 cup of Greek yogurt

1/2 cup of water Filling: 1 cup of Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons of softened low fat cream cheese

2 tablespoons of sugar free vanilla pudding mix First, preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, in a bowl, combine your eggs, box mix, water, and that 1/3 cup of Greek yogurt. To make that cream cheese filling, in another bowl, combine the Greek yogurt, cream cheese, and pudding mix. After you’ve filled your muffin tray with the muffin batter, add one tablespoon of the filling mix to each muffin. Bake in the oven for about 16 minutes, then enjoy! Additionally, you can really customize this recipe to your liking. You can leave the cream cheese filling out, or add some of your own toppings, like pecans, pumpkin seeds, or cinnamon! If you want even more protein in your muffins, you can add some of your favorite protein powder. Apple Cinnamon Protein Cake View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Wilson – Online Coach (@fillingmeals) If you’re not a big fan of pumpkin spice, then no worries! You can still enjoy the taste of fall with this apple cinnamon protein cake! This comforting recipe makes roughly nine servings, with around six grams of protein per slice. Ingredients: Cake: 1 egg

1/2 cup of milk of your choice

1/4 cup of Greek yogurt

1 1/2 tablespoons of melted butter

1 1/4 cup of flour

1/4 cup of protein powder

1/4 cup of sweetener of your choice

2 teaspoons of baking powder

1 apple, diced

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla (optional) Cinnamon Swirl: 1 1/2 tablespoons of melted butter

1/4 cup of sweetener

2 teaspoons of cinnamon Icing: 1/3 cup of powdered sugar

1 tablespoon of milk Start by heating your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a bowl, whisk your eggs, milk, yogurt, and butter together. Then fold in your dry ingredients. Coat your diced apples in cinnamon and add them to your bowl, and then pour your cake mix into a lined baking tin. In a separate bowl, mix your cinnamon swirl ingredients and pour them over your batter, using a knife to swirl them around. Then, bake for 30-35 minutes. Finally, mix your icing ingredients and drizzle over your apple cake. Pumpkin Protein Bagels View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Michalczyk, RDN (@onceuponapumpkin) This recipe is my personal favorite — it’s super customizable and easy to make, and they taste divine. It makes about four bagels and has around 20 grams of protein per bagel! Ingredients: 1/3 cup of your favorite protein powder (optional, but keep in mind it’ll be a little lower in protein)

1 1/2 cup of flour

1/4 cup of pumpkin puree

1 cup of Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1 teaspoon of pumpkin spice

1 teaspoon of cinnamon First, preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, and if you want to boil your bagels before you start baking them, then start a pot of boiling water. In a bowl, mix your dry ingredients, then add in your wet ingredients. Prepare to get your hands dirty; you’ll have to knead your dough! Divide it into four sections and shape them into bagels or however you’d like. To achieve that bagel texture, first boil them for 30 seconds and then let them dry on paper towels before placing them in the oven. Alternatively, you can dip them in egg wash. Sprinkle your bagels with cinnamon sugar, then bake them in the oven for about 15-20 minutes. As I mentioned earlier, what I love about this recipe is how customizable it is. If you’re not a fan of pumpkin, then you can absolutely make your bagels without it, and instead add in chocolate chips, or sprinkle some of your savory seasonings onto the bagels. The sky is the limit with these! Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese For my savory girlies out there, this one is for you! With up to 27 grams of protein per serving, this recipe will quickly turn into one of your go-to comfort meals this season. Ingredients: Half of a roasted butternut squash (or 2 cups of cubed butternut squash, roasted)

1 box of your favorite high-protein pasta (I recommend Banza)

1/2 cup of low-fat milk

3/4 low-fat cottage cheese

1 tablespoon of butter

1 tablespoon of flour

3/4 cup of cheese

2 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese Heat your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and roast your butternut squash for 40-60 minutes. If you’re using cubed squash, roast it for 25-35 minutes. In the meantime, cook your pasta according to the instructions on the box, then strain it and put it to the side. After your squash is done, in a blender or food processor, combine it with the milk and cottage cheese, and blend. Make sure to leave a few chunks! In a pot on low heat, melt your butter and add the flour. Slowly pour in your butternut squash mixture and whisk it. Add in your seasonings of choice, like paprika, salt, pepper, garlic, and nutmeg. Turn off the heat and mix in the cheese and pasta, then enjoy!

At the end of the day, fall is all about balance — enjoying those cozy, seasonal flavors while still feeling good about what you’re putting into your body. These high-protein recipes let you have the best of both worlds: sweet treats and comfort meals that actually keep you full and will help you meet your protein goals. So, put on your fall playlist and get cooking, because these protein-packed recipes are here to make your fall both delicious and energizing!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!