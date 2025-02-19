4 Mental Health and Self-Care Apps Every College Student Needs

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’re anything like me, your morning routine involves two or three snoozed alarms, a few instances of “five more minutes” of sleep, a contemplation of “Do I need to go to that 8 a.m.?,” and a ritual TikTok scroll. Before my feet hit the ground each morning, I typically surveyed my For You page, sent some Snapchats, and dropped a few Instagram comments.

It was a New Year’s resolution TikTok that inspired me to set a positive tone for each day by unplugging in the mornings. To follow this advice (and lower my TikTok screen time), I’ve compiled a list of mental health and wellness apps you can use during that early morning bed rot and throughout the day as you navigate the chaos of college.

HEADSPACE View this post on Instagram A post shared by Headspace (@headspace) Headspace is a catch out of most mental health resources. From expert-led wellness seminars to breathing exercises to soothing soundscapes, this app is dedicated to helping you develop the headspace you desire. The app is commonly known for its guided meditations, which allow users to destress or recenter themselves on the go. Although much of the app’s content is free, users can access all of Headspace’s resources for as low as $9.99 each year via the Headspace Student Plan. Whether you want to complement your study session with some green noise (“a delicate frequency noise good for focus and relaxation,” as described on the app), meditate in a national park, fall asleep to breaking ocean waves, or listen to Yoda guide you through a breathing exercise (because “even Jedi Masters need a break”), Headspace boasts a library of over 1,000 mental health and self-care materials tailored to your wellness needs. HAPPIFY View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happify by Twill (@twill_happify) As suggested by its name, Happify is an app designed by experts in positive psychology and cognitive behavioral therapy intended to keep you happy using science-based solutions. Users create a personalized profile based on information, like how they respond to stress or connect with others, allowing the app to generate tailored “tracks” based on one’s primary mental health struggles or goals. Upon starting your recommended track, users spend a few minutes each day doing guided activities designed to become habitual actions to promote their continued training. As your well-being improves, you can adapt your track and experiment with new games and exercises, from taking mindfulness walks to watching nature scenes. The app’s most unique feature comes in the form of its Happiness Index, which allows you to measure your “happiness” as you progress through your track and develop positive emotions (among which are empathy, thankfulness, hopefulness, and generosity, as described by the app). Happify affirms that 86% of users get happier or “improve their happiness score” within two months of consistent Happify use. flipd View this post on Instagram A post shared by amy <3 (@peachymilkteas) Flipd is the perfect app for those looking to improve upon their intellectual dimension of wellness by actually “locking in” for a study session when they say they are. The app allows you to set customizable timers for studying or other activities that disincentivize you from going on other apps during your timed session. Flipd’s multitask mode allows you to access other apps briefly during your study sessions, but not without warning. As a retired teacher’s pet in elementary school, this warning is enough to keep me off my phone and in the books. If you leave the app without using multitask mode, your timer will end. Flipd also has a break feature, which incorporates healthy balance into your study routine, and it allows you to visualize your progress by tracking your focused sessions over time. Users of the app also have access to private study rooms, Lofi concentration music, friendly competition, and badges for productivity milestones. Go into your phone’s screen time settings and track your daily pickups, and — based on personal experience — you’ll be easily convinced to download Flipd to eliminate study distractions. reflectly View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reflectly – Intelligent Diary (@reflectlyapp) Reflectly is the perfect app for journalers, diary owners, or former Password Journal girls (me included). Users can log their moods and emotions throughout the day using the app’s mood check-ins feature, which asks questions related to how they’re feeling and why and offers a space for further reflection. For all of my Notes app fans, think of this app as an elevated Notes app. You can log as many check-ins each day as you prefer, and you can set up a customized schedule to be reminded to journal throughout the day. The app can track your emotions over time using your check-in answers, allowing you to visualize your moods throughout the week or month. Journaling is known for emotional wellness which allows you to process your emotions and relieve stress. So, next time you’re faced with challenging feelings or can’t vent to your emotional support friend, try Reflectly instead.

For those needing a pick-me-up throughout the day or for anyone simply wanting to put their screen time to good use (although I’m a big proponent of a good TikTok scroll), use these apps to take a break from the hustle and bustle of college and enhance your wellness!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!