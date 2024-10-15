A Personal Trainer’s Guide to Loving the Gym

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting a regular workout routine can be intimidating when you don’t know where to begin, where to go, or anything about the equipment. Everyone has a different starting point and a varied fitness journey. It’s important to keep in mind that everyone starts as a beginner, no matter how confident they seem now.

Whether you’re looking to build muscle, increase stamina, or even just get active, taking the first step is already a big achievement. It’s normal to feel overwhelmed at first, but don’t worry! Your journey can evolve! The best approach to the gym is the one that works best for you. The gym can be an amazing place for stress relief and transformation both mentally and physically, and most importantly, the gym should make you feel confident and comfortable.

As a National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Certified Personal Trainer, the fitness information shared in this article is solely based on my personal experience and professional knowledge. With these four tips, maybe you can turn the gym into your new favorite place!

Set Goals View this post on Instagram A post shared by Won Dolegowski, PharmD | Health Coach (@wondwellness) When I first started going to the gym, I remember being unsure of how to set goals for myself, where to work out, or how to balance fitness with my schedule. Over time, I realized that a great way to stay motivated and consistent with my workout routine was to set clear objectives for myself. Setting no more than three or four achievable goals to work towards can help you track your progress over time. Having something specific to work towards was helpful for me, even if it was just showing up to the gym a few days a week. Some people like to set numerical goals, like aiming to lift a certain weight, running a specific distance, or improving endurance over time. Measurable goals are a great way to celebrate victories along your fitness journey. Find the Right Gym View this post on Instagram A post shared by Exigo® (@exigo.uk) Choosing where to work out was also a key part of my fitness journey. The gym environment you choose can greatly impact motivation and your exercise experience. Different gyms cater to certain workouts, so the kind of workout you want to do can play a large role in what facility you’re interested in. In my opinion, finding a gym that aligns with your fitness goals is most important! For example, if you’re more into weightlifting, a gym with a variety of weights and machines is a great place to start. If you prefer cardio workouts, you might favor a facility with treadmills, stationary bikes, or other cardio equipment. For slower-paced mind-body workouts, a fitness studio specializing in yoga or Pilates could be a great place. Group classes are a great way to ease into a fitness routine because they take out a lot of the guesswork of exercising. A group instructor can provide structure and guidance while being motivating at the same time. Being around others working toward similar goals can create a sense of accountability. If going to an actual gym isn’t possible for you, you can easily do workouts at home! I like to look up YouTube videos of workouts that best align with what I want to do that day. Create a Routine that Fits Your Schedule View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAILY MOTIVATION (@fitnessquotes.daily) Being consistent is key to seeing results, and once the gym feels like a part of your routine, it’ll be much easier to stick with it long-term. I enjoy working out in the mornings to start my day because it helps me to be more productive. It sets a positive tone for the rest of the day, and I feel more energized during the busiest parts. Of course, everyone has different schedules and preferences, so it’s important to figure out what works best for you. A common excuse for many people is that they “don’t have time for the gym.” In reality, everyone can make time for things they prioritize. Even short workouts are better than nothing, and consistency is what drives progress. Overcoming Gym Anxiety View this post on Instagram A post shared by LINDSAY | Online CPT, CNC, & Health Coach (@lindsay.goeler) Another hurdle I had to overcome was gym anxiety. It’s normal to worry about judgment or to feel out of place when new to working out. “What if everyone is looking at me? What if my form is wrong? What if people make fun of me?” These concerns can be overwhelming and prevent a lot of people from even stepping foot into the gym. Here’s the truth: no one is paying attention to you. Remember that most people are there for the same reason you are! They’re not judging you or critiquing your form. Remind yourself that showing up is enough of a reason to be proud of yourself. If you ever need help with form, you can ask a trainer for guidance, or TikTok can be a great resource for this if used mindfully! As you become more familiar with the equipment and your routine, your confidence will grow. Over time, the gym will feel like a supportive environment where you can focus on your progress rather than what others are thinking about you.

Over time, the gym has transformed from an overwhelming (and sometimes scary) place to a space where I feel empowered. Looking back, I realize the most important aspect of my fitness journey was showing up and pushing myself. There’s no universal approach to working out it all depends on what works for you. Once you find your rhythm, the gym becomes a wonderful place for personal growth.

