Hot Girls Use FSU’s Health Resources

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Imagine you’re in high school, and you have very painful periods. There isn’t enough time to go to the doctor because you’re so focused on making sure you get into your dream college, so you can’t fit an appointment into your schedule. Well, now you’ve been accepted into your dream college, which has all the health resources you could need, so you have no excuse.

In my personal experience, I suffered a neck injury my freshman year of high school, and I didn’t have enough time to go to the doctor. When I got into FSU, I had more free time on my hands, and I felt it was finally time to get my injury checked out at the Health and Wellness Center.

There, I also learned about other health resources available on campus. So, here’s what I do to make sure a hot gal, like myself, stays healthy.

Make time for mental health

One resource that I utilized once I got into FSU was the Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), located on the second floor of the Askew Student Life Center (ASLC). This service can be very helpful to those who may need some extra support, whether that means being formally diagnosed with something or simply having someone listen to you.

Everyone’s got things going on, and college can be a stressful place, but everything can fit perfectly: you’re in your dream college, you’ve found a great community, and you might feel happier than when you were in high school.

However, if you’re still struggling, it’s okay to admit when you need a little help. We can’t be girlbosses if we can’t support ourselves, too.

take steps towards “adulting”

At first, I was physically incapable of booking a doctor’s appointment without my mom, which I found out is common among my peers. When it came time for me to book an appointment without her for the first time, I was scared. As it turns out, it’s easy to book an appointment for any health service you may need at the Health and Wellness Center as an FSU student.

It’s a really simple process. Being an FSU student means that they already have all your information, and all you need to do is set a time and have your insurance handy. Even by just calling the number and telling them what you need, they’ll do everything for you. So, if this is your first time adulting, going to the Health and Wellness Center is a great place to start.

utilize The Women’s Clinic

Okay, let’s be real here. The gynecologist can be scary, especially if you don’t have your mother to help you. In my opinion, even though the gynecologist can be intimidating, the women’s clinic is the best resource to use at FSU. It can help those who need a general screening, referrals for birth control, or any reproductive health assistance.

I also think this is a great place to go if you’re someone who doesn’t have an adult figure who can help you, or if you don’t want anyone in your community to know why you need to visit the gynecologist. Being in college means you have full freedom to do whatever you need to do without judgment or hostility. Make the most of what your expensive tuition gave you.

Being away from home and at FSU means taking charge of your health. While it may have been difficult in high school, you’re finally here and can take a deep breath. Taking care of yourself can go a long way.

So, make sure you’re the best version of yourself that you can be!

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