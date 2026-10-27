6 Super Bowl Halftime Shows That Made History

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every February, the Super Bowl turns into the biggest group chat ever for football fans, music lovers, and anyone who just wants to see the halftime show. Let’s be real: sometimes the performance is way more exciting than the game. With only about 15 minutes to make history, artists pull out all the stops, from surprise guests to those moments that instantly go viral.

Super Bowl LXI is coming up on Feb. 14, 2027, and the biggest question on everyone’s mind isn’t even about football. Who’s taking over the halftime show? On Oct. 26th, 2026, Apple Music announced that Jay-Z will be headlining this Super Bowl LXI halftime show! Fans are already speculating predictions for this performance.

With that being said, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of the halftime shows that have made history. So many memorable performances have happened over the years, and choosing the best ones isn’t easy. These six stand out for their music, cultural impact, and lasting moments!

Iconic Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Michael Jackson, 1993 (Super Bowl XXVII) Michael Jackson’s (MJ) 1993 halftime show flipped the script on what anyone thought a Super Bowl performance could be. Before MJ, the halftime show was just marching bands and themed acts. He brought the kind of star power and stage presence you’d expect from a sold-out stadium tour, not a football game. At first, he literally just stood there onstage, letting the suspense build before he even sang a note. Then he broke into classics like “Billie Jean,” “Black or White,” and “Heal the World.” After that, halftime wasn’t just a bathroom break anymore. It was the main event. Looking back at memorable halftime performances, Jackson’s performance became a turning point in the show’s history. His appearance helped set the standard for the celebrity-led productions that followed. U2, 2002 (Super Bowl XXXVI) U2’s halftime show hit different. It was the first Super Bowl after 9/11, and their whole performance turned into a tribute for everyone who lost their lives. While they played “Where the Streets Have No Name,” the names of victims scrolled behind them on a giant screen. It was one of those moments that meant far more than just the music. U2 showed everyone that the halftime stage could bring people together when things felt heavy. No wild costumes or surprise celebs, just a performance about remembering. It’s still one of the best examples of how a halftime show can capture the mood of the moment. Prince, 2007 (Super Bowl XLI) View this post on Instagram You can’t talk about Prince’s 2007 halftime show without mentioning the rain. He was in Miami, and it started pouring. He closed with “Purple Rain” while it literally rained on him. It was almost too perfect, like the universe planned it just for that moment. What made it even better? Prince didn’t need a parade of guest stars to steal the show. His guitar, his vocals, and his confidence were more than enough. The rain just added something no one could’ve planned, and somehow, it fit the music perfectly. Prince’s show proves you don’t need the biggest stage or wildest production to make history. Sometimes, it’s just about an artist absolutely owning their moment. Beyoncé, 2013 (Super Bowl XLVII) Beyoncé’s 2013 halftime show was basically a masterclass in vocals, choreography, and pure concert energy. The best part? Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams popped up for a Destiny’s Child reunion. If you grew up on Destiny’s Child, seeing them back together was everything (or so my parents say). The reunion gave longtime fans a nostalgia boost and introduced their music to a whole new crowd. Beyoncé also mixed in her solo hits, so it felt like a celebration of her whole journey. Beyoncé’s stage presence was unreal. She somehow made it feel polished and high-energy without taking the spotlight off the music. Even now, people still talk about that show when they’re ranking the best halftime performances ever. Dr. Dre and Friends, 2022 (Super Bowl LVI) The 2022 halftime show was a hip-hop fan’s dream with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, plus surprise appearances from 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak. It was a full-on celebration of hip-hop on the biggest stage. Every artist brought their own vibe, but the whole thing just worked. For longtime fans, it was a once-in-a-lifetime lineup. For anyone newer to hip-hop, it was like a crash course in the legends who shaped the genre. What made it stand out? The show finally put hip-hop front and center as a huge part of American pop culture. Instead of spotlighting just one artist, it celebrated the whole history and the connections between everyone on stage. Rihanna, 2023 (Super Bowl LVII) View this post on Instagram Rihanna’s 2023 halftime show? Everyone was talking about it. It was her first big live performance in years, and she came back with a setlist packed with hits. Plus, she was literally floating above the field on those wild suspended platforms. Then, she casually revealed her second pregnancy mid-show, turning her comeback into a full-on cultural moment. Social media basically exploded. Rihanna’s show was all about the visuals and letting her music do the talking. No endless guest list. Just her, her hits, and a reminder of how many remarkable songs she’s given us.

If these six performances prove one thing, it’s that there’s no single recipe for an epic halftime show. Michael Jackson changed the game, Prince gave us that legendary rain moment, U2 made us all emotional, Beyoncé brought back Destiny’s Child, Rihanna made her comeback, and Dr. Dre’s crew showed off hip-hop’s impact.

Some shows stick with us because of the wild production, some for the music, and some for how they captured a moment in time. If you scroll through USA TODAY’s photo gallery of the best halftime shows, you’ll see just how many ways artists have made that stage unforgettable!

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