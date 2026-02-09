The Benito Bowl: “The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate Is Love”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After months of preparation, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (“Bad Bunny”) gave the performance of a lifetime at the 60th annual Super Bowl. More than entertainment, his appearance became a cultural and political statement: one that spotlighted not just Puerto Rican culture, but Latino culture in general.

Bad Bunny’s outspoken views on U.S. immigration policies made the performance feel especially political during a time when the country feels more divided than ever.

His message, “Together we are America,” stood out because it directly challenged the idea that Americanness belongs to only one language, race, or culture. Those four simple words are so powerful because they reject exclusion and redefine America as something collective rather than conditional.

As powerful as the performance was overall, its most unforgettable moment came at the very end. After saying “God bless America,” Bad Bunny began reading a list of countries from both North and South America, subtly reminding viewers that “America” is far bigger than just the United States.

As the countries were listed, their flags appeared on the screen, visually reinforcing the idea that the Americas are interconnected, culturally, historically, and humanly.

For many Latino viewers (including myself), seeing our countries represented together on the Super Bowl stage was an emotional moment; a rare recognition that felt inclusive, affirming, and deeply personal.

The performance echoed Bad Bunny’s recent GRAMMY acceptance speech, where he became the first artist to win Album of the Year for a fully Spanish-language album.

While accepting the award, he stated, “We are not savage, we are not animals, we are not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans. The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. So, please, we need to be different.”

That same message, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love,” later appeared on the big screen during the performance. Viewers also noted imagery of a child watching the Grammys on television, which many interpreted as a symbol of younger generations looking up to him, or even a reflection of a younger Ocasio himself. Others connected the image to the story of five-year-old Liam Ramos, who was detained by ICE in Minneapolis.

Turning Point USA’s “All-American” alternative halftime show drew criticism from many viewers, who saw it as dismissive of the cultural significance of Bad Bunny’s performance. While alternative halftime programming has appeared in the past, its timing this year felt particularly pointed.

Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican artist born in a U.S. territory, a fact many Americans still overlook, despite Puerto Ricans being U.S. citizens who carry the same blue passport as those born in the U.S. Positioning his performance in contrast to something branded as “All-American” wasn’t neutral; it reinforced racist ideas about who belongs in America and whose culture is considered legitimate.

For many Latino viewers, the response felt like a slap in the face: exclusionary, disrespectful, and rooted in the same narratives that have long marginalized Spanish-speaking communities. The moment exposed a broader tension around race, language, and belonging in the United States.

“LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii” with Ricky Martin was also talk-worthy. “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii” (which translates to “What Happened to Hawaii”) is a track from Bad Bunny’s 2025 album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. It’s a warning about identity loss, gentrification, and the effects of U.S. colonization, as well as the importance of defending the identity and culture of Puerto Rico, and an act of resistance to colonization.

“I don’t want them to do the same to us that they did to Hawaii,” he sings.

Bad Bunny’s musical blend of reggaetón, trap, salsa, merengue, dembow, bomba, plena, etc., is more than just music; it’s a rhythmic language that invites everyone in, even if they don’t speak Spanish. That’s what makes Bad Bunny so successful.

That universality was embodied at the Super Bowl when he held up a football, reading “Together We Are America,” a reminder that unity and belonging extend beyond language, culture, or background.

